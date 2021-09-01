checkAd

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Updated Strategic Plan

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 22:00  |   |   |   

Strategy Focused on Building the Flagship Financial Services Firm in Texas, Expanding Offerings and Coverage in the Company’s Dynamic Markets

Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET Today

DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced key updates to the Company’s go-forward strategy.

Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO, said, “When I joined as CEO in January, I committed to formulating a detailed go-forward strategy for Texas Capital Bank. The strategic plan we are announcing today represents the culmination of more than seven months of work, including detailed reviews of each business line, our operating model, investment spend and our overall strategy to ensure Texas Capital Bank is best positioned to serve clients, remain a meaningful partner in our communities and capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead. We are already making clear progress executing on our enterprise-wide transformation — from the bank we are today into a true financial services firm, fully equipped to partner with our clients to meaningfully contribute to their success.”

The new strategic plan includes the following key steps Texas Capital Bank is taking to build a technology-enabled operating model:

  • Organizing Around Client Delivery and Investing in Technology
    • Expanding industry specialization and local market coverage such that approximately 40% of potential commercial and industrial (C&I) clients in the Company’s core markets will be served within an industry vertical.
    • Strategically allocating technology spend between owned and third-party platforms, focused on enabling its forward-looking goals, while simultaneously building scale and reinforcing the peer-leading client experience that distinguishes Texas Capital Bank from competitors.
    • Pursuing one of the most aggressive hiring plans in the Company’s history to more than double the number of client-facing professionals across the state by 2025.
    • Remaining focused on speed and responsiveness, high-touch service, valued advice, and local decision-making, and extending focus in core C&I markets to serve clients through the entirety of their lifecycle, with a delivery model and solution set tailored to support them at each step of their journey.
      Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Updated Strategic Plan Strategy Focused on Building the Flagship Financial Services Firm in Texas, Expanding Offerings and Coverage in the Company’s Dynamic Markets Company to Host Conference Call and Webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET Today DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
ABM Industries Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Able Services
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...