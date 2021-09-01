Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Updated Strategic Plan

Strategy Focused on Building the Flagship Financial Services Firm in Texas, Expanding Offerings and Coverage in the Company’s Dynamic Markets

DALLAS, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank (“the Bank”), today announced key updates to the Company’s go-forward strategy.

Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO, said, “When I joined as CEO in January, I committed to formulating a detailed go-forward strategy for Texas Capital Bank. The strategic plan we are announcing today represents the culmination of more than seven months of work, including detailed reviews of each business line, our operating model, investment spend and our overall strategy to ensure Texas Capital Bank is best positioned to serve clients, remain a meaningful partner in our communities and capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead. We are already making clear progress executing on our enterprise-wide transformation — from the bank we are today into a true financial services firm, fully equipped to partner with our clients to meaningfully contribute to their success.”

The new strategic plan includes the following key steps Texas Capital Bank is taking to build a technology-enabled operating model: