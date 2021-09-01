nCino Announces Executive Leadership Team Promotions to Further Global Growth Initiatives

Josh Glover named President & Chief Revenue Officer



Greg Orenstein named Chief Corporate Development & Strategy Officer

Trisha Price named Chief Innovation Officer

Josh Marcy named Executive Vice President, Product Management

Dory Weiss named Executive Vice President, Engineering

April Rieger named Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Secretary

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced today several strategic promotions across its executive leadership team to further support the Company’s continued growth and scale.

“As a company, we have made consistent progress over the years executing on our strategic growth initiatives, including expanding our global presence and increasing innovation across our platform,” said Pierre Naudé, nCino’s Chief Executive Officer. “This progress would not have been possible without our people. These talented leaders have all played invaluable roles in scaling our business, delivering on our growth goals, and accelerating the transition of financial institutions globally to the cloud. It gives me great pleasure to announce these changes today, which reflect our maturation as a company and position us for continued growth and long-term success. I’m incredibly excited about the strength and depth of our team and the tremendous opportunity that lies ahead of us.”

The following changes across nCino’s executive leadership team are effective immediately:

Josh Glover has been named President in addition to Chief Revenue Officer of nCino, taking on additional responsibilities in driving nCino’s business and operations. A year-one nCino employee, Glover has been vital to the Company’s growth, overseeing the global sales, pre-sales, and channels and alliances teams, managing customers’ transformation journeys, and driving nCino’s expansion across North America, EMEA and APAC. As Chief Revenue Officer, Glover drove over $204 million in revenues during the 2021 fiscal year, increasing the Company’s revenues by 48 percent from the previous year. Glover is a decorated combat veteran who led Marines through four combat deployments during a decade of service as a Marine Corps Special Operations and Infantry Officer. His awards include the Silver Star Medal, the Bronze Star Medal for valor and three Purple Heart Medals. In his expanded role, Glover will take on additional responsibilities overseeing global marketing and will leverage the deep expertise he has developed in his time at nCino to further guide business execution and lead company operations into its next phase of growth.