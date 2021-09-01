Envestnet to Participate in Upcoming Conferences
Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV), today announced that the Company will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:
- On Thursday, September 9, 2021, the Company will be participating at the DA Davidson Software and Internet Conference.
- On Friday, September 10, 2021, the Company will be participating in a panel discussion at The JMP Securities Fintech Forum: Artificial Intelligence. The discussion will begin at 2:00pm ET.
- On Thursday, September 16, 2021, the Company will be participating at the UBS FinTech 1x1 Conference.
Investors and interested parties can access the JMP Securities presentation by visiting the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.envestnet.com/.
About Envestnet
Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is transforming the way financial advice and wellness are delivered. Our mission is to empower advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions and intelligence to make financial wellness a reality for everyone. Nearly 108,000 advisors and more than 6,000 companies including: 17 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 46 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs and hundreds of FinTech companies, leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.
For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com
