Exelixis to Webcast Fireside Chats as Part of Virtual Investor Conferences in September

Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in fireside chats at the following virtual investor conferences in September:

  • Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 1:15pm EDT / 10:15am PDT on Thursday, September 9, 2021.
  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference: Exelixis’ pre-recorded session will be available on-demand beginning 7:00am EDT / 4:00am PDT on Monday, September 13, 2021.
  • BofA Securities Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 5:35pm BST / 12:35pm EDT / 9:35am PDT on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
  • Cantor 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference: Exelixis is scheduled to present at 2:40pm EDT / 11:40am PDT on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

To access the webcast links, log onto www.exelixis.com and proceed to the News & Events / Event Calendar page under the Investors & Media heading. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the presentations to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcasts. Replays will also be available at the same location for 14 days.

About Exelixis

Founded in 1994, Exelixis, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXEL) is a commercially successful, oncology-focused biotechnology company that strives to accelerate the discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Following early work in model system genetics, we established a broad drug discovery and development platform that has served as the foundation for our continued efforts to bring new cancer therapies to patients in need. Our discovery efforts have resulted in four commercially available products, CABOMETYX (cabozantinib), COMETRIQ (cabozantinib), COTELLIC (cobimetinib) and MINNEBRO (esaxerenone), and we have entered into partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to bring these important medicines to patients worldwide. Supported by revenues from our marketed products and collaborations, we are committed to prudently reinvesting in our business to maximize the potential of our pipeline. We are supplementing our existing therapeutic assets with targeted business development activities and internal drug discovery – all to deliver the next generation of Exelixis medicines and help patients recover stronger and live longer. Exelixis is a member of the Standard & Poor’s (S&P) MidCap 400 index, which measures the performance of profitable mid-sized companies. In November 2020, the company was named to Fortune’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list for the first time, ranking 17th overall and the third-highest biopharmaceutical company. For more information about Exelixis, please visit www.exelixis.com, follow @ExelixisInc on Twitter or like Exelixis, Inc. on Facebook.

Exelixis, the Exelixis logo, CABOMETYX, COMETRIQ and COTELLIC are registered U.S. trademarks. MINNEBRO is a registered Japanese trademark.

