PEOPLE and Great Place to Work Name Bright Horizons One of the 2021 Companies that Care

The Companies that Care list highlights the top U.S. companies that have succeeded in business while also demonstrating outstanding respect, care and concern for their employees, their communities and the environment.

PEOPLE magazine and Great Place to Work have recognized Bright Horizons (NYSE: BFAM) as one of the 2021 PEOPLE Companies that Care. This is Bright Horizons’ inaugural time being named to this prestigious list.

Bright Horizons has been recognized for two impactful programs—FirstRespondersFirst, a program launched during the pandemic to provide free child care for children whose families were on the frontline fighting the pandemic and its Horizons Teacher Degree Program, a no-cost degree program for full-time employees in the company’s early education centers and preschools.

In the early months of the pandemic, Bright Horizons opened FirstRespondersFirst child care centers across the U.S. providing over 7,200 days of free quality care and education to hundreds of children in eight major cities.

Sue Routson a Physician in Pediatrics at Children’s Hospital of Chicago shared that “without access to the FirstRespondersFirst free child care, I wouldn’t have had anyone to care for my children while I was working on the frontlines at the hospital. Bright Horizons cared for children of first responders so that we could care for the children of Chicago. And for that I am grateful.”

Bright Horizons is committed to transforming lives through education by creating pathways for individuals to succeed both personally and professionally. The first-of-its-kind in the field of early childhood education, the Horizons Teacher Degree Program, allows employees to earn an associate and bachelor’s degree in early childhood education for free. Since 2018, over 2,000 Bright Horizons child care teachers and staff members have enrolled and more than 100 have graduated.

Lauren Floyd, who graduated from the program last year earning her bachelor’s degree in early childhood education, shares “Bright Horizons provided me with an opportunity that I didn’t think was possible. I was able to further my education, something that I always wanted to do, and change the direction of my career path.” Lauren was promoted to Health and Safety Director at Bright Horizons Family Center at Braker Lane in Austin, TX upon completing her degree.