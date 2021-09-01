checkAd

Manitowoc Completes Acquisition of Aspen Equipment

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  24   |   |   

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) (the “Company” or “Manitowoc”), a leading global manufacturer of cranes and lifting solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Aspen Equipment Company (“Aspen”), a diversified crane dealer and a leading final-stage, purpose-built work truck upfitter for approximately $51 million.

“We are pleased to welcome the Aspen team to the Manitowoc family. Our combined businesses provide unique synergies to accelerate our growth in the coming years. From a new machine perspective, Aspen’s upfitting business fits nicely with our National Crane boom truck business and will enable us to better serve key end markets, such as utility and telecommunications customers. Additionally, Aspen’s aftermarket business will complement our previously announced acquisition of H&E’s Crane business,” commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The acquisition of Aspen will expand Manitowoc’s direct-to-customer footprint in Iowa, Nebraska, and Minnesota with new sales, used sales, parts, and service to a variety of end markets. Aspen’s field support team brings industry-leading technical competencies and exceptional customer support. In addition, Aspen’s specialized crane and truck equipment upfitting capabilities provide greater depth of product offerings to a wider base of customers including loyal Manitowoc customers.

About The Manitowoc Company, Inc.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. was founded in 1902 and has over a 118-year tradition of providing high-quality, customer-focused products and support services to its markets. Manitowoc is one of the world's leading providers of engineered lifting solutions. Manitowoc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports comprehensive product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks, tower cranes, and industrial cranes under the Grove, Manitowoc, National Crane, Potain and Shuttlelift brand names.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements typically containing words such as “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “targets,” “estimates,” and words of similar import. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially include, among others:

Wertpapier


Disclaimer

