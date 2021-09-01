checkAd

Bill.com Completes Acquisition of Invoice2go

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL), a leading provider of cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates complex back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), announced today it has completed its acquisition of Invoice2go, a leading mobile-first accounts receivable (AR) software provider.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Invoice2go team to Bill.com,” said René Lacerte, Bill.com CEO and Founder. “Together, we can more quickly advance our accounts receivable offering and accelerate our innovation agenda for small businesses. Invoice2go has a phenomenal mobile-first solution that makes it easy for businesses to engage with their customers, develop bids, send invoices, and get paid faster.”

“We see unique value in having strong payables and receivables solutions on one platform which enables customers to have visibility into payments coming and going, providing more control in managing their cash. With the accounts receivable expertise and international footprint that the Invoice2go team brings, we will accelerate our vision to be the one-stop solution for businesses to transform their financial operations,” concluded Mr. Lacerte.

“We are excited to join Bill.com. We have long-admired the company’s dedication to serving SMBs and helping them with their digital transformation journeys,” said Mark Lenhard, CEO of Invoice2go. “With Bill.com’s payments expertise, large network, and strong go-to-market capabilities combined with Invoice2go’s product capabilities, we can make it even easier for businesses to get paid quickly and electronically.”

The acquisition will enhance Bill.com’s current accounts receivable offering and supports Bill.com’s mission to make it simple to connect and do business.

Testimonials

“As a freelancer, it’s just me — so I spend a lot of my time on behind-the scenes business management. Having Invoice2go has already been so helpful, and I’m excited to hear they can offer me even more support by joining Bill.com. It will be especially useful if I can manage my business expenses along with my revenue within a single platform.” - Madeleine Nance, Small Business Owner

“I have been a long-time customer of Invoice2go and they have been such a great resource for my business for years. Even as a smaller company they provided great functionality and great customer service for me, but now joining forces with Bill.com I look forward to seeing many new features and benefits for customers like myself.” - Matt Cameron, Cameron Photography

