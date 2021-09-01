Asana Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues

“In the second quarter we accelerated total revenue growth, continued to report strong customer growth and increased dollar-based net retention rates across the board," said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana. “Customers are adopting Asana everywhere: across our major geographies and across all sizes of teams. We saw particular strength in the enterprise, with the number of customers spending over $50,000 up 111 percent. Stay tuned for more enterprise announcements in October."

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues: Revenues were $89.5 million, an increase of 72% year over year.

Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $60.1 million, or 67% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $33.6 million, or 65% of revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $38.6 million, or 43% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $27.2 million, or 52% of revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $68.4 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $41.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $0.40, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.54 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $39.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $8.5 million, compared to negative $22.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $9.3 million, compared to negative $21.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Business Highlights

Ended the second quarter with over 107,000 paying customers.

The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 12,806, an increase of 61% year over year. Revenues from these customers grew 97% year over year.

The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 598, an increase of 111% year over year.

Overall dollar-based net retention rate was over 118%.

Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $5,000 or more in annualized spend was over 125%.

Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $50,000 or more in annualized spend was over 145%.

Unveiled new productivity suite features including video messaging, intelligent prioritization and smart calendar assistant, and a new desktop app.

Expanded to include three new languages - Korean, Swedish, and Italian. Asana is now available in 13 languages, empowering global teams in their native languages.

Announced Asana app for Zoom, available in the Zoom App Marketplace, allowing distributed teams to drive meeting workflows and collaborate.

Topped G2’s Enterprise Grid for the eighth consecutive quarter.

Recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as one of the Best Small & Medium Workplaces for 2021. Marking the fifth year for Asana in the list's top ten rankings.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Asana expects:

Revenues of $93 million to $94 million, representing year over year growth of 58% to 60%.

Non-GAAP operating loss of $49 million to $47 million.

Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.26, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 184 million.

For fiscal year 2022, Asana expects revenues of $357 million to $359 million, representing year over year growth of 57% to 58%.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Asana’s actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Asana has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its second quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Asana will hold a conference call and live webcast today to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at: https://investors.asana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Asana’s outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, Asana’s market position, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Asana’s future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond Asana’s control, that may cause Asana’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: Asana’s ability to achieve future growth and sustain its growth rate, Asana’s ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to its customers, Asana’s ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale its platform, Asana’s ability to increase adoption of its platform through Asana’s self-service model, Asana’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which Asana participates, Asana’s international expansion strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Asana’s filings with the SEC, including Asana’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Asana believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Asana assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Asana uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. In this release, Asana’s non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, net loss per share, free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Asana’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

Asana believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of Asana’s past performance and future prospects, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Asana’s management for financial and operational decision-making. Asana is presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing its financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Asana believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing its core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in Asana’s industry.

Asana believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Asana’s operating performance due to the following factors:

Share-based compensation expenses . Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies.

. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies. Employer payroll tax associated with RSUs. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana’s stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business.

The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana’s stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business. Non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Non-cash expenses include the amortization of debt discount and non-cash interest related to the senior mandatory convertible promissory notes and non-recurring expenses include direct listing fees. Asana believes the exclusion of the non-cash and non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operation results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP measures of gross profit, operating expenses, operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Asana’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

Asana also uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs, plus non-recurring expenditures such as capital expenditures from the purchases of property and equipment associated with the build-out of Asana’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco and direct listing expenses. Asana believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in its business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures Asana’s ability to generate or use cash. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000

We define customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000 as those organizations on a paid subscription plan that had $5,000 or more or $50,000 or more in annualized GAAP revenues in a given quarter, respectively, inclusive of discounts.

Dollar-based net retention rate

Asana’s reported dollar-based net retention rate equals the simple arithmetic average of its quarterly dollar-based net retention rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent fiscal quarter. Asana calculates its dollar-based net retention rate by comparing its revenues from the same set of customers in a given quarter, relative to the comparable prior-year period. To calculate Asana’s dollar-based net retention rate for a given quarter, Asana starts with the revenues in that quarter from customers that generated revenues in the same quarter of the prior year. Asana then divides that amount by the revenues attributable to that same group of customers in the prior-year quarter. Current period revenues include any upsells and are net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but exclude revenues from new customers in the current period. Asana expects its dollar-based net retention rate to fluctuate in future periods due to a number of factors, including the expected growth of its revenue base, the level of penetration within its customer base, and its ability to retain its customers.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Disclosure of Material Information

Asana announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com. Asana uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@asana), its blog (blog.asana.com), its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/asana), its Instagram account (@asana), and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/asana/), to communicate with investors and the public about Asana, its products and services and other matters. Therefore, Asana encourages investors, the media and others interested in Asana to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ASANA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 89,478 $ 52,024 $ 166,151 $ 99,730 Cost of revenues(1) 9,869 7,021 17,783 13,227 Gross profit 79,609 45,003 148,368 86,503 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 48,454 25,959 88,421 48,342 Sales and marketing(1) 63,930 38,822 120,714 74,913 General and administrative(1) 27,276 13,806 49,266 25,917 Total operating expenses 139,660 78,587 258,401 149,172 Loss from operations (60,051 ) (33,584 ) (110,033 ) (62,669 ) Interest income and other income (expense), net (328 ) 1,045 (320 ) 1,399 Interest expense (7,351 ) (8,364 ) (17,725 ) (15,355 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (67,730 ) (40,903 ) (128,078 ) (76,625 ) Provision for income taxes 625 163 935 286 Net loss $ (68,355 ) $ (41,066 ) $ (129,013 ) $ (76,911 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.01 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share: Basic and diluted 170,600 76,381 166,412 76,015 (1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenues $ 150 $ 54 $ 270 $ 100 Research and development 11,250 2,656 20,390 4,737 Sales and marketing 5,350 1,522 9,503 2,621 General and administrative 3,631 1,144 6,249 1,900 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 20,381 $ 5,376 $ 36,412 $ 9,358

ASANA, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (unaudited) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,315 $ 259,878 Marketable securities 103,270 126,396 Accounts receivable, net 34,612 32,194 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,999 27,295 Total current assets 435,196 445,763 Property and equipment, net 101,337 74,436 Operating lease right-of-use assets 177,971 182,924 Investments, noncurrent 8,739 19,125 Other assets 12,265 8,871 Total assets $ 735,508 $ 731,119 Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,013 $ 9,599 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,020 41,616 Deferred revenue, current (1) 135,970 103,875 Operating lease liabilities, current 5,577 8,386 Total current liabilities 207,580 163,476 Term loan, net 36,604 29,508 Convertible notes, net—related party — 351,161 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 207,984 196,802 Other liabilities(1) 4,076 2,961 Total liabilities 456,244 743,908 Stockholders’ (deficit) equity Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 949,784 528,616 Accumulated other comprehensive income (63 ) 39 Accumulated deficit (670,459 ) (541,446 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity 279,264 (12,789 ) Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 735,508 $ 731,119

(1) Total deferred revenue was $139.6 million and $105.9 million as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively, of which $3.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, is presented within other liabilities, as a noncurrent liability, in the consolidated balance sheets.

ASANA, INC. SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (68,355 ) $ (41,066 ) $ (129,013 ) $ (76,911 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Allowance for doubtful accounts 570 737 766 1,120 Depreciation and amortization 1,399 773 2,372 1,516 Gain on sale of property and equipment 38 — 38 — Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs 1,993 874 3,622 1,585 Stock-based compensation expense 20,381 5,376 36,412 9,358 Net accretion of discount of marketable securities 250 (5 ) 586 (53 ) Non-cash lease expense 4,254 3,623 8,780 6,585 Amortization of discount on convertible notes and term loan issuance costs 4,385 5,212 10,636 9,614 Non-cash interest expense 2,740 3,150 6,670 5,739 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,182 (1,875 ) (1,000 ) (4,752 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,188 ) (3,296 ) (5,571 ) (4,377 ) Other assets (1,653 ) (834 ) (3,511 ) (1,362 ) Accounts payable 4,143 (1,594 ) 1,692 1,541 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,523 3,202 13,350 3,498 Deferred revenue 13,645 4,903 33,670 10,939 Operating lease liabilities (1,823 ) (1,296 ) 4,541 (4,310 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,516 ) (22,116 ) (15,960 ) (40,270 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (14,468 ) — (48,470 ) — Sales of marketable securities — — 351 — Maturities of marketable securities 36,687 9,543 81,039 38,942 Purchases of property and equipment (12,588 ) (10,320 ) (29,557 ) (12,401 ) Sales of property and equipment 20 — 20 — Capitalized internal-use software (113 ) (357 ) (296 ) (818 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 9,538 (1,134 ) 3,087 25,723 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs — 2,915 9,000 2,915 Repayment of term loan (500 ) — (667 ) — Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes—related party — 150,000 — 150,000 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards — (120 ) — (186 ) Repurchases of common stock (23 ) — (36 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options 5,994 782 8,968 1,751 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan — — 6,127 — Net cash provided by financing activities 5,471 153,577 23,392 154,480 Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (111 ) 95 (82 ) 64 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 6,382 130,422 10,437 139,997 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash Beginning of period 263,933 320,252 259,878 310,677 End of period $ 270,315 $ 450,674 $ 270,315 $ 450,674

ASANA, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin GAAP gross profit $ 79,609 $ 45,003 $ 148,368 $ 86,503 Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs 165 54 288 100 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 79,774 $ 45,057 $ 148,656 $ 86,603 GAAP gross margin 89.0 % 86.5 % 89.3 % 86.7 % Non-GAAP adjustments 0.2 % 0.1 % 0.2 % 0.1 % Non-GAAP gross margin 89.2 % 86.6 % 89.5 % 86.8 % Reconciliation of operating expenses GAAP research and development $ 48,454 $ 25,959 $ 88,421 $ 48,342 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (11,835 ) (2,656 ) (21,333 ) (4,737 ) Non-GAAP research and development $ 36,619 $ 23,303 $ 67,088 $ 43,605 GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 54.2 % 49.9 % 53.2 % 48.5 % Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue 40.9 % 44.8 % 40.4 % 43.7 % GAAP sales and marketing $ 63,930 $ 38,822 $ 120,714 $ 74,913 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (5,611 ) (1,522 ) (9,934 ) (2,621 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing $ 58,319 $ 37,300 $ 110,780 $ 72,292 GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 71.4 % 74.6 % 72.7 % 75.1 % Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue 65.2 % 71.7 % 66.7 % 72.5 % GAAP general and administrative $ 27,276 $ 13,806 $ 49,266 $ 25,917 Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs (3,858 ) (1,144 ) (6,593 ) (1,900 ) Less: direct listing expenses — (1,051 ) — (2,237 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative $ 23,418 $ 11,611 $ 42,673 $ 21,780 GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 30.5 % 26.5 % 29.7 % 26.0 % Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue 26.2 % 22.3 % 25.7 % 21.8 % Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin GAAP loss from operations $ (60,051 ) $ (33,584 ) $ (110,033 ) $ (62,669 ) Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs 21,469 5,376 38,148 9,358 Plus: direct listing expenses — 1,051 — 2,237 Non-GAAP loss from operations $ (38,582 ) $ (27,157 ) $ (71,885 ) $ (51,074 ) GAAP operating margin (67.1 )% (64.6 )% (66.2 )% (62.8 )% Non-GAAP adjustments 24.0 % 12.4 % 23.0 % 11.6 % Non-GAAP operating margin (43.1 )% (52.2 )% (43.2 )% (51.2 )%

ASANA, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data (In thousands, except percentages and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of net loss GAAP net loss $ (68,355 ) $ (41,066 ) $ (129,013 ) $ (76,911 ) Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs 21,469 5,376 38,148 9,358 Plus: amortization of debt discount 4,382 5,207 10,628 9,609 Plus: non-cash interest 2,740 3,150 6,670 5,739 Plus: direct listing expenses — 1,051 — 2,237 Non-GAAP net loss $ (39,764 ) $ (26,282 ) $ (73,567 ) $ (49,968 ) Reconciliation of net loss per share GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.40 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (0.78 ) $ (1.01 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss 0.17 0.20 0.34 0.35 Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.44 ) $ (0.66 ) Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted 170,600 76,381 166,412 76,015 Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Computation of free cash flow Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 9,538 $ (1,134 ) $ 3,087 $ 25,723 Net cash provided by financing activities $ 5,471 $ 153,577 $ 23,392 $ 154,480 Net cash used in operating activities $ (8,516 ) $ (22,116 ) $ (15,960 ) $ (40,270 ) Less: purchases of property and equipment (12,588 ) (10,320 ) (29,557 ) (12,401 ) Less: capitalized internal-use software (113 ) (357 ) (296 ) (818 ) Plus: purchases of property and equipment from build-out of corporate headquarters 11,950 9,650 28,612 11,308 Plus: direct listing expenses — 1,234 270 3,209 Free cash flow $ (9,267 ) $ (21,909 ) $ (16,931 ) $ (38,972 )

