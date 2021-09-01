checkAd

Asana Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  30   |   |   

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

“In the second quarter we accelerated total revenue growth, continued to report strong customer growth and increased dollar-based net retention rates across the board," said Dustin Moskovitz, co-founder and chief executive officer of Asana. “Customers are adopting Asana everywhere: across our major geographies and across all sizes of teams. We saw particular strength in the enterprise, with the number of customers spending over $50,000 up 111 percent. Stay tuned for more enterprise announcements in October."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Revenues were $89.5 million, an increase of 72% year over year.
  • Operating Loss: GAAP operating loss was $60.1 million, or 67% of revenues, compared to GAAP operating loss of $33.6 million, or 65% of revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss was $38.6 million, or 43% of revenues, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of $27.2 million, or 52% of revenues, in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net Loss: GAAP net loss was $68.4 million, compared to GAAP net loss of $41.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss per share was $0.40, compared to GAAP net loss per share of $0.54 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss was $39.8 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $26.3 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss per share was $0.23, compared to non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.34 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flows from operating activities were negative $8.5 million, compared to negative $22.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Free cash flow was negative $9.3 million, compared to negative $21.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

Business Highlights

  • Ended the second quarter with over 107,000 paying customers.
  • The number of customers spending $5,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 12,806, an increase of 61% year over year. Revenues from these customers grew 97% year over year.
  • The number of customers spending $50,000 or more on an annualized basis grew to 598, an increase of 111% year over year.
  • Overall dollar-based net retention rate was over 118%.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $5,000 or more in annualized spend was over 125%.
  • Dollar-based net retention rate for customers with $50,000 or more in annualized spend was over 145%.
  • Unveiled new productivity suite features including video messaging, intelligent prioritization and smart calendar assistant, and a new desktop app.
  • Expanded to include three new languages - Korean, Swedish, and Italian. Asana is now available in 13 languages, empowering global teams in their native languages.
  • Announced Asana app for Zoom, available in the Zoom App Marketplace, allowing distributed teams to drive meeting workflows and collaborate.
  • Topped G2’s Enterprise Grid for the eighth consecutive quarter.
  • Recognized by Fortune and Great Place to Work as one of the Best Small & Medium Workplaces for 2021. Marking the fifth year for Asana in the list's top ten rankings.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Asana expects:

  • Revenues of $93 million to $94 million, representing year over year growth of 58% to 60%.
  • Non-GAAP operating loss of $49 million to $47 million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.27 to $0.26, assuming basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 184 million.

For fiscal year 2022, Asana expects revenues of $357 million to $359 million, representing year over year growth of 57% to 58%.

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may materially differ. Refer to the “Forward-Looking Statements” section below for information on the factors that could cause Asana’s actual results to materially differ from these forward-looking statements.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP outlook measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, many of these costs and expenses that may be incurred in the future. Asana has provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for its second quarter fiscal 2022 non-GAAP results included in this press release.

Earnings Conference Call Information

Asana will hold a conference call and live webcast today to discuss these results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time. A live and replay webcast will be available on the Asana Investor Relations website at: https://investors.asana.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Asana’s outlook for the third fiscal quarter and the full fiscal year ending January 31, 2022, Asana’s market position, and potential market opportunities. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Asana’s future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and in some cases can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including factors beyond Asana’s control, that may cause Asana’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: Asana’s ability to achieve future growth and sustain its growth rate, Asana’s ability to attract and retain customers and increase sales to its customers, Asana’s ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale its platform, Asana’s ability to increase adoption of its platform through Asana’s self-service model, Asana’s ability to maintain and grow its relationships with strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which Asana participates, Asana’s international expansion strategies, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results are included in Asana’s filings with the SEC, including Asana’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2021. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that Asana believes to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, Asana assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Asana uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to understand and evaluate its core operating performance. In this release, Asana’s non-GAAP gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, operating expenses as a percentage of revenue, operating loss, operating margin, net loss, net loss per share, free cash flow are not presented in accordance with GAAP and are not intended to be used in lieu of GAAP presentations of results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different from similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Asana’s financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures can be found in the accompanying financial statements included with this press release.

Asana believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of Asana’s past performance and future prospects, facilitate period-to-period comparisons of operations, and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by Asana’s management for financial and operational decision-making. Asana is presenting these non-GAAP financial metrics to assist investors in seeing its financial performance through the eyes of management, and because Asana believes that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing its core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in Asana’s industry.

Asana believes excluding the following items from the GAAP Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations is useful to investors and others in assessing Asana’s operating performance due to the following factors:

  • Share-based compensation expenses. Although share-based compensation is an important aspect of the compensation of our employees and executives, management believes it is useful to exclude share-based compensation expenses to better understand the long-term performance of our core business and to facilitate comparison of our results to those of peer companies.
  • Employer payroll tax associated with RSUs. The amount of employer payroll tax-related items on employee stock transactions is dependent on Asana’s stock price and other factors that are beyond its control and that do not correlate to the operation of the business.
  • Non-cash and non-recurring expenses. Non-cash expenses include the amortization of debt discount and non-cash interest related to the senior mandatory convertible promissory notes and non-recurring expenses include direct listing fees. Asana believes the exclusion of the non-cash and non-recurring items provides useful supplemental information to investors and facilitates the analysis of our operation results and comparison of operating results across reporting periods.

There are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures as compared to GAAP measures of gross profit, operating expenses, operating loss and net loss, including that the non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense in Asana’s business and an important part of its compensation strategy.

Asana also uses the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow, which is defined as net cash used in operating activities less cash used for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software costs, plus non-recurring expenditures such as capital expenditures from the purchases of property and equipment associated with the build-out of Asana’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco and direct listing expenses. Asana believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash that is available, after capital expenditures and operational expenses, for investment in its business and to make acquisitions. Free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures Asana’s ability to generate or use cash. There are a number of limitations related to the use of free cash flow as compared to net cash from operating activities, including that free cash flow includes capital expenditures, the benefits of which are realized in periods subsequent to those when expenditures are made.

Definitions of Business Metrics

Customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000

We define customers spending over $5,000 and $50,000 as those organizations on a paid subscription plan that had $5,000 or more or $50,000 or more in annualized GAAP revenues in a given quarter, respectively, inclusive of discounts.

Dollar-based net retention rate

Asana’s reported dollar-based net retention rate equals the simple arithmetic average of its quarterly dollar-based net retention rate for the four quarters ending with the most recent fiscal quarter. Asana calculates its dollar-based net retention rate by comparing its revenues from the same set of customers in a given quarter, relative to the comparable prior-year period. To calculate Asana’s dollar-based net retention rate for a given quarter, Asana starts with the revenues in that quarter from customers that generated revenues in the same quarter of the prior year. Asana then divides that amount by the revenues attributable to that same group of customers in the prior-year quarter. Current period revenues include any upsells and are net of contraction or attrition over the trailing 12 months, but exclude revenues from new customers in the current period. Asana expects its dollar-based net retention rate to fluctuate in future periods due to a number of factors, including the expected growth of its revenue base, the level of penetration within its customer base, and its ability to retain its customers.

About Asana

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 107,000 paying customers and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Amazon, Japan Airlines, Sky, and Under Armour rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns. For more information, visit www.asana.com.

Disclosure of Material Information

Asana announces material information to its investors using SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and on its investor relations page of Asana’s website at https://investors.asana.com. Asana uses these channels, as well as social media, including its Twitter account (@asana), its blog (blog.asana.com), its LinkedIn page (www.linkedin.com/company/asana), its Instagram account (@asana), and its Facebook page (www.facebook.com/asana/), to communicate with investors and the public about Asana, its products and services and other matters. Therefore, Asana encourages investors, the media and others interested in Asana to review the information it makes public in these locations, as such information could be deemed to be material information.

ASANA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

$

89,478

 

$

52,024

 

$

166,151

 

$

99,730

 

Cost of revenues(1)

9,869

 

7,021

 

17,783

 

13,227

 

Gross profit

79,609

 

45,003

 

148,368

 

86,503

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Research and development(1)

48,454

 

25,959

 

88,421

 

48,342

 

Sales and marketing(1)

63,930

 

38,822

 

120,714

 

74,913

 

General and administrative(1)

27,276

 

13,806

 

49,266

 

25,917

 

Total operating expenses

139,660

 

78,587

 

258,401

 

149,172

 

Loss from operations

(60,051

)

(33,584

)

(110,033

)

(62,669

)

Interest income and other income (expense), net

(328

)

1,045

 

(320

)

1,399

 

Interest expense

(7,351

)

(8,364

)

(17,725

)

(15,355

)

Loss before provision for income taxes

(67,730

)

(40,903

)

(128,078

)

(76,625

)

Provision for income taxes

625

 

163

 

935

 

286

 

Net loss

$

(68,355

)

$

(41,066

)

$

(129,013

)

$

(76,911

)

Net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

$

(0.40

)

$

(0.54

)

$

(0.78

)

$

(1.01

)

Weighted-average shares used in calculating net loss per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted

170,600

 

76,381

 

166,412

 

76,015

 

 

(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenues

$

150

 

$

54

 

$

270

 

$

100

 

Research and development

11,250

 

2,656

 

20,390

 

4,737

 

Sales and marketing

5,350

 

1,522

 

9,503

 

2,621

 

General and administrative

3,631

 

1,144

 

6,249

 

1,900

 

Total stock-based compensation expense

$

20,381

 

$

5,376

 

$

36,412

 

$

9,358

 

 

ASANA, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

July 31, 2021

 

January 31, 2021

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

270,315

 

 

$

259,878

 

Marketable securities

 

103,270

 

 

126,396

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

34,612

 

 

32,194

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

26,999

 

 

27,295

 

Total current assets

 

435,196

 

 

445,763

 

Property and equipment, net

 

101,337

 

 

74,436

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

177,971

 

 

182,924

 

Investments, noncurrent

 

8,739

 

 

19,125

 

Other assets

 

12,265

 

 

8,871

 

Total assets

 

$

735,508

 

 

$

731,119

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ (Deficit) Equity

Current liabilities

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

6,013

 

 

$

9,599

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

60,020

 

 

41,616

 

Deferred revenue, current (1)

 

135,970

 

 

103,875

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

5,577

 

 

8,386

 

Total current liabilities

 

207,580

 

 

163,476

 

Term loan, net

 

36,604

 

 

29,508

 

Convertible notes, net—related party

 

 

 

351,161

 

Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent

 

207,984

 

 

196,802

 

Other liabilities(1)

 

4,076

 

 

2,961

 

Total liabilities

 

456,244

 

 

743,908

 

Stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

2

 

 

2

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

949,784

 

 

528,616

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

(63

)

 

39

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(670,459

)

 

(541,446

)

Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

279,264

 

 

(12,789

)

Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ (deficit) equity

 

$

735,508

 

 

$

731,119

 

 

(1) Total deferred revenue was $139.6 million and $105.9 million as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively, of which $3.6 million and $2.0 million, respectively, is presented within other liabilities, as a noncurrent liability, in the consolidated balance sheets.

ASANA, INC.

SUMMARY OF CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(68,355

)

 

$

(41,066

)

 

$

(129,013

)

 

$

(76,911

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for doubtful accounts

570

 

 

737

 

 

766

 

 

1,120

 

Depreciation and amortization

1,399

 

 

773

 

 

2,372

 

 

1,516

 

Gain on sale of property and equipment

38

 

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs

1,993

 

 

874

 

 

3,622

 

 

1,585

 

Stock-based compensation expense

20,381

 

 

5,376

 

 

36,412

 

 

9,358

 

Net accretion of discount of marketable securities

250

 

 

(5

)

 

586

 

 

(53

)

Non-cash lease expense

4,254

 

 

3,623

 

 

8,780

 

 

6,585

 

Amortization of discount on convertible notes and term loan issuance costs

4,385

 

 

5,212

 

 

10,636

 

 

9,614

 

Non-cash interest expense

2,740

 

 

3,150

 

 

6,670

 

 

5,739

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

2,182

 

 

(1,875

)

 

(1,000

)

 

(4,752

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(3,188

)

 

(3,296

)

 

(5,571

)

 

(4,377

)

Other assets

(1,653

)

 

(834

)

 

(3,511

)

 

(1,362

)

Accounts payable

4,143

 

 

(1,594

)

 

1,692

 

 

1,541

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

10,523

 

 

3,202

 

 

13,350

 

 

3,498

 

Deferred revenue

13,645

 

 

4,903

 

 

33,670

 

 

10,939

 

Operating lease liabilities

(1,823

)

 

(1,296

)

 

4,541

 

 

(4,310

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(8,516

)

 

(22,116

)

 

(15,960

)

 

(40,270

)

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

(14,468

)

 

 

 

(48,470

)

 

 

Sales of marketable securities

 

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

Maturities of marketable securities

36,687

 

 

9,543

 

 

81,039

 

 

38,942

 

Purchases of property and equipment

(12,588

)

 

(10,320

)

 

(29,557

)

 

(12,401

)

Sales of property and equipment

20

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

Capitalized internal-use software

(113

)

 

(357

)

 

(296

)

 

(818

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

9,538

 

 

(1,134

)

 

3,087

 

 

25,723

 

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from term loan, net of issuance costs

 

 

2,915

 

 

9,000

 

 

2,915

 

Repayment of term loan

(500

)

 

 

 

(667

)

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes—related party

 

 

150,000

 

 

 

 

150,000

 

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

 

 

(120

)

 

 

 

(186

)

Repurchases of common stock

(23

)

 

 

 

(36

)

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

5,994

 

 

782

 

 

8,968

 

 

1,751

 

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

 

 

 

 

6,127

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

5,471

 

 

153,577

 

 

23,392

 

 

154,480

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(111

)

 

95

 

 

(82

)

 

64

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

6,382

 

 

130,422

 

 

10,437

 

 

139,997

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Beginning of period

263,933

 

 

320,252

 

 

259,878

 

 

310,677

 

End of period

$

270,315

 

 

$

450,674

 

 

$

270,315

 

 

$

450,674

 

 

ASANA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of gross profit and gross margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP gross profit

 

$

79,609

 

 

$

45,003

 

 

$

148,368

 

 

$

86,503

 

Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

165

 

 

54

 

 

288

 

 

100

 

Non-GAAP gross profit

 

$

79,774

 

 

$

45,057

 

 

$

148,656

 

 

$

86,603

 

GAAP gross margin

 

89.0

%

 

86.5

%

 

89.3

%

 

86.7

%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

0.2

%

 

0.1

%

 

0.2

%

 

0.1

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

 

89.2

%

 

86.6

%

 

89.5

%

 

86.8

%

Reconciliation of operating expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP research and development

 

$

48,454

 

 

$

25,959

 

 

$

88,421

 

 

$

48,342

 

Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

(11,835

)

 

(2,656

)

 

(21,333

)

 

(4,737

)

Non-GAAP research and development

 

$

36,619

 

 

$

23,303

 

 

$

67,088

 

 

$

43,605

 

GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

54.2

%

 

49.9

%

 

53.2

%

 

48.5

%

Non-GAAP research and development as percentage of revenue

 

40.9

%

 

44.8

%

 

40.4

%

 

43.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

63,930

 

 

$

38,822

 

 

$

120,714

 

 

$

74,913

 

Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

(5,611

)

 

(1,522

)

 

(9,934

)

 

(2,621

)

Non-GAAP sales and marketing

 

$

58,319

 

 

$

37,300

 

 

$

110,780

 

 

$

72,292

 

GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

71.4

%

 

74.6

%

 

72.7

%

 

75.1

%

Non-GAAP sales and marketing as percentage of revenue

 

65.2

%

 

71.7

%

 

66.7

%

 

72.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP general and administrative

 

$

27,276

 

 

$

13,806

 

 

$

49,266

 

 

$

25,917

 

Less: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

(3,858

)

 

(1,144

)

 

(6,593

)

 

(1,900

)

Less: direct listing expenses

 

 

 

(1,051

)

 

 

 

(2,237

)

Non-GAAP general and administrative

 

$

23,418

 

 

$

11,611

 

 

$

42,673

 

 

$

21,780

 

GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

30.5

%

 

26.5

%

 

29.7

%

 

26.0

%

Non-GAAP general and administrative as percentage of revenue

 

26.2

%

 

22.3

%

 

25.7

%

 

21.8

%

Reconciliation of operating loss and operating margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(60,051

)

 

$

(33,584

)

 

$

(110,033

)

 

$

(62,669

)

Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

21,469

 

 

5,376

 

 

38,148

 

 

9,358

 

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

 

2,237

 

Non-GAAP loss from operations

 

$

(38,582

)

 

$

(27,157

)

 

$

(71,885

)

 

$

(51,074

)

GAAP operating margin

 

(67.1

)%

 

(64.6

)%

 

(66.2

)%

 

(62.8

)%

Non-GAAP adjustments

 

24.0

%

 

12.4

%

 

23.0

%

 

11.6

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

 

(43.1

)%

 

(52.2

)%

 

(43.2

)%

 

(51.2

)%

 

ASANA, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)

(unaudited)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Reconciliation of net loss

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss

 

$

(68,355

)

 

$

(41,066

)

 

$

(129,013

)

 

$

(76,911

)

Plus: stock-based compensation and related employer payroll tax associated with RSUs

 

21,469

 

 

5,376

 

 

38,148

 

 

9,358

 

Plus: amortization of debt discount

 

4,382

 

 

5,207

 

 

10,628

 

 

9,609

 

Plus: non-cash interest

 

2,740

 

 

3,150

 

 

6,670

 

 

5,739

 

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

 

 

1,051

 

 

 

 

2,237

 

Non-GAAP net loss

 

$

(39,764

)

 

$

(26,282

)

 

$

(73,567

)

 

$

(49,968

)

Reconciliation of net loss per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP net loss per share, basic

 

$

(0.40

)

 

$

(0.54

)

 

$

(0.78

)

 

$

(1.01

)

Non-GAAP adjustments to net loss

 

0.17

 

 

0.20

 

 

0.34

 

 

0.35

 

Non-GAAP net loss per share, basic

 

$

(0.23

)

 

$

(0.34

)

 

$

(0.44

)

 

$

(0.66

)

Weighted-average shares used in GAAP and non-GAAP per share calculation, basic and diluted

 

170,600

 

 

76,381

 

 

166,412

 

 

76,015

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended July 31,

 

Six Months Ended July 31,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Computation of free cash flow

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

$

9,538

 

 

$

(1,134

)

 

$

3,087

 

 

$

25,723

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

$

5,471

 

 

$

153,577

 

 

$

23,392

 

 

$

154,480

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

$

(8,516

)

 

$

(22,116

)

 

$

(15,960

)

 

$

(40,270

)

Less: purchases of property and equipment

 

(12,588

)

 

(10,320

)

 

(29,557

)

 

(12,401

)

Less: capitalized internal-use software

 

(113

)

 

(357

)

 

(296

)

 

(818

)

Plus: purchases of property and equipment from build-out of corporate headquarters

 

11,950

 

 

9,650

 

 

28,612

 

 

11,308

 

Plus: direct listing expenses

 

 

 

1,234

 

 

270

 

 

3,209

 

Free cash flow

 

$

(9,267

)

 

$

(21,909

)

 

$

(16,931

)

 

$

(38,972

)

 

Asana Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Asana Announces Record Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Revenues Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, today reported financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2022 ended July 31, 2021. “In the second quarter we accelerated total revenue growth, continued to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:06 UhrAsana Announces the Appointment of Anne Raimondi as Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.08.21Asana Named #3 on the 2021 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list by Fortune and Great Place to Work
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.08.21Asana Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of the Best Workplaces for Innovators
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten