Owlet to Participate in Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Owlet, Inc. ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NYSE: OWLT) today announced that it will participate in the Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference, which takes place September 13-15, 2021. Kurt Workman, Owlet’s Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kate Scolnick, Chief Financial Officer, will engage in a fireside chat on September 15 at 9:40 a.m. EDT. A link to the live webcast of the chat will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Owlet website here. A replay of the webcast will be available for one year.

About Owlet, Inc.

Owlet (NYSE: OWLT) was founded by a team of parents in 2012. Owlet’s mission is to empower parents with the right information at the right time, to give them more peace of mind and help them find more joy in the journey of parenting. Owlet’s digital parenting platform aims to give parents real-time data and insights to help parents feel calmer and more confident. Owlet believes that every parent deserves peace of mind and the opportunity to feel their well-rested best. Owlet also believes that every child deserves to live a long, happy, and healthy life, and is working to develop products to help further that belief. For more information about Owlet, please visit www.owletcare.com.

