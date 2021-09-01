checkAd

Okta Recognized as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in Identity as a Service Evaluation for Enterprise with Highest Ranking in Strategy and Current Offering categories

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  18   |   |   

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), the leading independent provider of identity, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) for Enterprise, Q3 2021, a report published by Forrester Research, Inc. The report evaluates eleven Identity-As-A-Service (IDaaS) for Enterprise vendors and positions Okta as a Leader, earning the highest ranking in the “current offering” and “strategy” categories and the highest possible score in the “market presence” category. Download the report here.

“We are incredibly proud that Okta has been named a Leader in Forrester’s IDaaS for Enterprise Wave evaluation report by Forrester,” said Kendall Collins, Chief Marketing Officer, Okta. “We continuously innovate to help our customers accelerate their identity-first security and digital initiatives. We believe recognition from Forrester as a leader in identity validates our strategy, innovations, and investments. We thank our customers who put their trust in us and who choose to build on top of the Okta platform. We are defining the future of identity together with our customers and team.”

Forrester’s evaluation of Okta states, “Okta’s IDaaS platform has expansive depth and breadth of prebuilt connectors with over 7,000 for SSO (1,600 SAML, 65 OIDC) and over 200 for user provisioning and deprovisioning (SCIM). Okta supports passwordless options, including WebAuthn, and provides NIST aligned authenticator assurance levels.” Additionally, Forrester cites that “the solution offers a compelling user experience with self-service access request approvals for users, and no/low code approaches, such as Okta Workflows.”

Okta Workflows automates highly complex identity-centric business processes and is one of six Okta Platform Services, the foundational technologies of the Okta Identity Cloud. Further, the Okta Identity Cloud’s neutrality is underpinned by the Okta Integration Network, powered by more than 7,000 integrations to the most in-demand cloud and on-premises applications and tools on the market. Workflow Connectors enable customers to further unlock Okta’s integration-rich identity platform.

Okta’s placement as a Leader in Forrester’s 2021 IDaaS for Enterprise Wave follows significant business momentum, notably the acquisition of CIAM vendor Auth0, leadership additions formerly of Salesforce and Google in engineering and marketing, and numerous new product innovations announced at Oktane21 including expansion across the Okta Integration Network for customer identity, Okta’s new comprehensive experience for developers, and Okta’s expansion in two new markets with Okta Identity Governance and Okta Privileged Access.

For a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave: Identity-As-A-Service for Enterprise, Q3 2021, please visit: https://www.okta.com/resources/analyst-research-the-forrester-wave-ide ...

About Okta

Okta is the leading independent identity provider. The Okta Identity Cloud enables organizations to securely connect the right people to the right technologies at the right time. With more than 7,000 pre-built integrations to applications and infrastructure providers, Okta provides simple and secure access to people and organizations everywhere, giving them the confidence to reach their full potential. More than 13,050 organizations, including JetBlue, Nordstrom, Siemens, Slack, Takeda, Teach for America, and Twilio, trust Okta to help protect the identities of their workforces and customers.

