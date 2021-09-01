nCino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our second quarter, which include 37% year-over year growth in subscription revenues, 129% year-over-year growth in international revenues, and record second quarter sales,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “In addition, today we announced that Wells Fargo, one of the top four banks in the U.S., has selected nCino to digitally transform its commercial lending operations. This growth across the U.S. and our non-U.S. markets illustrates that financial institutions of all sizes, all around the world, continue to embrace the nCino platform as part of their transition to a digital, client-first strategy.”

Naudé continued, “To structure the organization for further growth and scale, today we also announced a number of promotions and new positions across our executive leadership team. Even with the success we’ve achieved thus far, nCino is still in the very early stages of digitally transforming the global financial services industry and I am confident we are well-positioned to address the opportunity ahead of us.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $66.5 million, a 36% increase from $48.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $53.9 million, up from $39.4 million one year ago, an increase of 37%. Non-U.S. revenues were $10.8 million or 16% of total revenues in the second quarter, up 129% year over year.

Total revenues for the second quarter were $66.5 million, a 36% increase from $48.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $53.9 million, up from $39.4 million one year ago, an increase of 37%. Non-U.S. revenues were $10.8 million or 16% of total revenues in the second quarter, up 129% year over year. Loss from Operations : GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter was ($13.2) million compared to ($15.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter was ($1.8) million compared to ($1.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

: GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter was ($13.2) million compared to ($15.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter was ($1.8) million compared to ($1.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($13.7) million compared to ($14.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($2.3) million compared to ($0.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($13.7) million compared to ($14.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($2.3) million compared to ($0.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.14) per share compared to ($0.17) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.02) per share compared to ($0.01) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.14) per share compared to ($0.17) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.02) per share compared to ($0.01) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Remaining Performance Obligation : Total Remaining Performance Obligation as of July 31, 2021 was $707 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.

: Total Remaining Performance Obligation as of July 31, 2021 was $707 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $399.4 million as of July 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed a new Commercial Banking Lending deal with Wells Fargo, one of the top four banks in the U.S. with approximately $1.9 trillion in assets.

Expanded our relationship with U.S. Bank, the fifth largest bank in the U.S. with assets greater than $540 billion, to transform its wholesale bank lending experience.

Signed our first customer in France, a subsidiary of one of the largest banking groups in-country, which will use the nCino Bank Operating System to accelerate its credit process and improve efficiency.

Signed nine new customers for Automated Spreading, part of our nIQ platform.

Closed a new agreement for multiple lines of business with a top 50 bank in the U.S., with assets greater than $75 billion, as well as a multi-year expansion with a top 20 bank in the U.S., with assets greater than $180 billion.

Announced a number of executive promotions to further scale nCino for the global opportunity ahead.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its third quarter ending October 31, 2021 as follows:

Total revenues between $66 million and $67 million

Subscription revenues between $54 million and $55 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between $(5.5) million and $(6.5) million

Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.06) to ($0.07)

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenues between $263 million and $264 million

Subscription revenues between $216 and $217 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($21) million and ($22) million

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.22) to ($0.23)

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2021 July 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,425 $ 399,363 Accounts receivable, net 55,517 51,823 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 4,864 5,400 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,425 8,778 Total current assets 442,231 465,364 Property and equipment, net 29,943 41,111 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net — 11,028 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 10,191 11,369 Goodwill 57,149 56,740 Intangible assets, net 23,137 21,455 Other long-term assets 750 999 Total assets $ 563,401 $ 608,066 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,634 $ 3,875 Accounts payable, related parties 4,363 5,062 Accrued commissions 12,500 8,503 Construction liability, current portion — 9,755 Other accrued expenses 7,527 10,864 Deferred rent, current portion 203 — Deferred revenue, current portion 89,141 116,033 Financing obligation, current portion 324 212 Operating lease liabilities, current portion — 2,685 Total current liabilities 115,692 156,989 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent — 9,980 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 368 586 Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,486 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 946 120 Financing obligation, noncurrent 15,939 15,956 Construction liability, noncurrent — 2,079 Total liabilities 134,431 185,710 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,791 2,463 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 47 48 Additional paid-in capital 585,956 610,166 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 240 (259 ) Accumulated deficit (161,064 ) (190,062 ) Total stockholders’ equity 425,179 419,893 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 563,401 $ 608,066

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 39,351 $ 53,934 $ 74,182 $ 104,967 Professional services 9,414 12,585 19,295 23,907 Total revenues 48,765 66,519 93,477 128,874 Cost of revenues Subscription1 11,920 15,308 22,019 30,254 Professional services1 10,667 11,267 19,434 22,620 Total cost of revenues 22,587 26,575 41,453 52,874 Gross profit 26,178 39,944 52,024 76,000 Gross margin % 54 % 60 % 56 % 59 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing1 15,626 19,216 27,852 37,641 Research and development1 15,292 18,609 26,257 36,034 General and administrative1 10,953 15,287 17,879 30,967 Total operating expenses 41,871 53,112 71,988 104,642 Loss from operations (15,693 ) (13,168 ) (19,964 ) (28,642 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 55 59 211 116 Interest expense — (330 ) — (598 ) Other income (expense), net 1,117 (337 ) 597 (70 ) Loss before income tax expense (14,521 ) (13,776 ) (19,156 ) (29,194 ) Income tax expense 203 487 400 674 Net loss (14,724 ) (14,263 ) (19,556 ) (29,868 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (232 ) (403 ) (408 ) (870 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 154 (177 ) 267 (307 ) Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (14,646 ) $ (13,683 ) $ (19,415 ) $ (28,691 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 84,629,777 95,661,756 83,112,132 95,042,448

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of subscription revenues $ 242 $ 257 $ 303 $ 542 Cost of professional services revenues 2,282 1,340 2,548 2,672 Sales and marketing 3,346 1,977 3,661 3,730 Research and development 3,031 1,686 3,340 3,229 General and administrative 4,368 2,380 4,468 4,531 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,269 $ 7,640 $ 14,320 $ 14,704

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (19,415 ) $ (28,691 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (141 ) (1,177 ) Net loss (19,556 ) (29,868 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 3,500 4,106 Non-cash operating lease costs — 1,224 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 2,430 2,712 Stock-based compensation 14,320 14,704 Deferred income taxes 40 221 Provision for (recovery of) bad debt 619 (5 ) Net foreign currency (gains) losses — 245 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,365 3,787 Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (3,615 ) (4,416 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13 ) 1,715 Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,115 ) 1,026 Accounts payable, related parties 620 699 Deferred rent (65 ) — Deferred revenue 33,188 26,023 Deferred revenue, related parties (8,013 ) — Operating lease liabilities — (1,274 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 31,906 20,899 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (2,936 ) (1,272 ) Net cash used in investing activities (2,936 ) (1,272 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 268,375 — Payments of costs related to initial public offering (1,345 ) — Exercise of stock options 861 9,200 Principal payments on financing obligation — (95 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 267,891 9,105 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 146 (466 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 297,007 28,266 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 91,184 371,425 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,191 $ 399,691 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,191 $ 399,363 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets — 328 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,191 $ 399,691

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.

Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Fees and Expenses Related to the Antitrust Matters. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, Six Months Ended July 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 GAAP total revenues $ 48,765 $ 66,519 $ 93,477 $ 128,874 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 11,920 $ 15,308 $ 22,019 $ 30,254 Amortization expense - developed technology (378 ) (393 ) (747 ) (789 ) Stock-based compensation expense (242 ) (257 ) (303 ) (542 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 11,300 $ 14,658 $ 20,969 $ 28,923 GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 10,667 $ 11,267 $ 19,434 $ 22,620 Stock-based compensation expense (2,282 ) (1,340 ) (2,548 ) (2,672 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,385 $ 9,927 $ 16,886 $ 19,948 GAAP gross profit $ 26,178 $ 39,944 $ 52,024 $ 76,000 Amortization expense - developed technology 378 393 747 789 Stock-based compensation expense 2,524 1,597 2,851 3,214 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,080 $ 41,934 $ 55,622 $ 80,003 Non-GAAP gross margin % 60 % 63 % 60 % 62 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 15,626 $ 19,216 $ 27,852 $ 37,641 Amortization expense - customer relationships (418 ) (417 ) (835 ) (835 ) Stock-based compensation expense (3,346 ) (1,977 ) (3,661 ) (3,730 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 11,862 $ 16,822 $ 23,356 $ 33,076 GAAP research & development expense $ 15,292 $ 18,609 $ 26,257 $ 36,034 Stock-based compensation expense (3,031 ) (1,686 ) (3,340 ) (3,229 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 12,261 $ 16,923 $ 22,917 $ 32,805 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 10,953 $ 15,287 $ 17,879 $ 30,967 Amortization expense - trademarks — — (10 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (4,368 ) (2,380 ) (4,468 ) (4,531 ) Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — (2,884 ) — (6,147 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,585 $ 10,023 $ 13,401 $ 20,289 GAAP loss from operations $ (15,693 ) $ (13,168 ) $ (19,964 ) $ (28,642 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 378 393 747 789 Amortization expense - customer relationships 418 417 835 835 Amortization expense - trademarks — — 10 — Stock-based compensation expense 13,269 7,640 14,320 14,704 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — 2,884 — 6,147 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (1,628 ) $ (1,834 ) $ (4,052 ) $ (6,167 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (3 ) % (3 ) % (4 ) % (5 ) % GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (14,646 ) $ (13,683 ) $ (19,415 ) $ (28,691 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 378 393 747 789 Amortization expense - customer relationships 418 417 835 835 Amortization expense - trademarks — — 10 — Stock-based compensation expense 13,269 7,640 14,320 14,704 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — 2,884 — 6,147 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (581 ) $ (2,349 ) $ (3,503 ) $ (6,216 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 84,629,777 95,661,756 83,112,132 95,042,448 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.17 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.30 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.07 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,477 $ 13,341 $ 31,906 $ 20,899 Purchases of property and equipment (1,861 ) (750 ) (2,936 ) (1,272 ) Free cash flow $ 21,616 $ 12,591 $ 28,970 $ 19,627 Principal payments on financing obligation1 — (16 ) — (95 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ 21,616 $ 12,575 $ 28,970 $ 19,532

1These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT

JoAnn Horne

Market Street Partners

+1 415.445.3240

jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Kathryn Cook

nCino

+1 919.691.4206

Kathryn.cook@ncino.com