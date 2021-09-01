checkAd

nCino Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

• Total Revenues of $66.5M, up 36% year-over-year 
• Subscription Revenues of $53.9M, up 37% year-over-year 
• Total Remaining Performance Obligation of $707 million, up 55% year-over-year

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended July 31, 2021.

“We are extremely pleased with the results of our second quarter, which include 37% year-over year growth in subscription revenues, 129% year-over-year growth in international revenues, and record second quarter sales,” said Pierre Naudé, CEO of nCino. “In addition, today we announced that Wells Fargo, one of the top four banks in the U.S., has selected nCino to digitally transform its commercial lending operations. This growth across the U.S. and our non-U.S. markets illustrates that financial institutions of all sizes, all around the world, continue to embrace the nCino platform as part of their transition to a digital, client-first strategy.”

Naudé continued, “To structure the organization for further growth and scale, today we also announced a number of promotions and new positions across our executive leadership team. Even with the success we’ve achieved thus far, nCino is still in the very early stages of digitally transforming the global financial services industry and I am confident we are well-positioned to address the opportunity ahead of us.”

Financial Highlights

  • Revenues: Total revenues for the second quarter were $66.5 million, a 36% increase from $48.8 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the second quarter were $53.9 million, up from $39.4 million one year ago, an increase of 37%. Non-U.S. revenues were $10.8 million or 16% of total revenues in the second quarter, up 129% year over year.
  • Loss from Operations: GAAP loss from operations in the second quarter was ($13.2) million compared to ($15.7) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the second quarter was ($1.8) million compared to ($1.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($13.7) million compared to ($14.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($2.3) million compared to ($0.6) million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.14) per share compared to ($0.17) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the second quarter was ($0.02) per share compared to ($0.01) per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Remaining Performance Obligation: Total Remaining Performance Obligation as of July 31, 2021 was $707 million, an increase of 55% compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $399.4 million as of July 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Signed a new Commercial Banking Lending deal with Wells Fargo, one of the top four banks in the U.S. with approximately $1.9 trillion in assets.
  • Expanded our relationship with U.S. Bank, the fifth largest bank in the U.S. with assets greater than $540 billion, to transform its wholesale bank lending experience.
  • Signed our first customer in France, a subsidiary of one of the largest banking groups in-country, which will use the nCino Bank Operating System to accelerate its credit process and improve efficiency.
  • Signed nine new customers for Automated Spreading, part of our nIQ platform.
  • Closed a new agreement for multiple lines of business with a top 50 bank in the U.S., with assets greater than $75 billion, as well as a multi-year expansion with a top 20 bank in the U.S., with assets greater than $180 billion.
  • Announced a number of executive promotions to further scale nCino for the global opportunity ahead.

Financial Outlook
nCino is providing guidance for its third quarter ending October 31, 2021 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $66 million and $67 million
  • Subscription revenues between $54 million and $55 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between $(5.5) million and $(6.5) million
  • Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.06) to ($0.07)

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

  • Total revenues between $263 million and $264 million
  • Subscription revenues between $216 and $217 million
  • Non-GAAP operating loss between ($21) million and ($22) million
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.22) to ($0.23)

Conference Call
nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/events-and-presentations.

About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, and guidance, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iii) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (iv) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (v) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vi) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (vii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (ix) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (x) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xi) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiii) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xiv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xv) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvi) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  January 31, 2021   July 31, 2021
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,425     $ 399,363  
Accounts receivable, net 55,517     51,823  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 4,864     5,400  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,425     8,778  
Total current assets 442,231     465,364  
Property and equipment, net 29,943     41,111  
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net     11,028  
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 10,191     11,369  
Goodwill 57,149     56,740  
Intangible assets, net 23,137     21,455  
Other long-term assets 750     999  
Total assets $ 563,401     $ 608,066  
Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity      
Current liabilities      
Accounts payable $ 1,634     $ 3,875  
Accounts payable, related parties 4,363     5,062  
Accrued commissions 12,500     8,503  
Construction liability, current portion     9,755  
Other accrued expenses 7,527     10,864  
Deferred rent, current portion 203      
Deferred revenue, current portion 89,141     116,033  
Financing obligation, current portion 324     212  
Operating lease liabilities, current portion     2,685  
Total current liabilities 115,692     156,989  
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent     9,980  
Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 368     586  
Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,486      
Deferred revenue, noncurrent 946     120  
Financing obligation, noncurrent 15,939     15,956  
Construction liability, noncurrent     2,079  
Total liabilities 134,431     185,710  
Commitments and contingencies      
Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,791     2,463  
Stockholders’ equity      
Common stock 47     48  
Additional paid-in capital 585,956     610,166  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 240     (259 )
Accumulated deficit (161,064 )   (190,062 )
Total stockholders’ equity 425,179     419,893  
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 563,401     $ 608,066  
               

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Revenues              
Subscription $ 39,351       $ 53,934       $ 74,182       $ 104,967    
Professional services 9,414       12,585       19,295       23,907    
Total revenues 48,765       66,519       93,477       128,874    
Cost of revenues              
Subscription1 11,920       15,308       22,019       30,254    
Professional services1 10,667       11,267       19,434       22,620    
Total cost of revenues 22,587       26,575       41,453       52,874    
Gross profit 26,178       39,944       52,024       76,000    
Gross margin % 54   %   60   %   56   %   59   %
Operating expenses              
Sales and marketing1 15,626       19,216       27,852       37,641    
Research and development1 15,292       18,609       26,257       36,034    
General and administrative1 10,953       15,287       17,879       30,967    
Total operating expenses 41,871       53,112       71,988       104,642    
Loss from operations (15,693 )     (13,168 )     (19,964 )     (28,642 )  
Non-operating income (expense)              
Interest income 55       59       211       116    
Interest expense       (330 )           (598 )  
Other income (expense), net 1,117       (337 )     597       (70 )  
Loss before income tax expense (14,521 )     (13,776 )     (19,156 )     (29,194 )  
Income tax expense 203       487       400       674    
Net loss (14,724 )     (14,263 )     (19,556 )     (29,868 )  
Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (232 )     (403 )     (408 )     (870 )  
Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 154       (177 )     267       (307 )  
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (14,646 )     $ (13,683 )     $ (19,415 )     $ (28,691 )  
Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.:              
Basic and diluted $ (0.17 )     $ (0.14 )     $ (0.23 )     $ (0.30 )  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:              
Basic and diluted 84,629,777       95,661,756       83,112,132       95,042,448    
                               

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
Cost of subscription revenues $ 242     $ 257     $ 303     $ 542  
Cost of professional services revenues 2,282     1,340     2,548     2,672  
Sales and marketing 3,346     1,977     3,661     3,730  
Research and development 3,031     1,686     3,340     3,229  
General and administrative 4,368     2,380     4,468     4,531  
Total stock-based compensation expense $ 13,269     $ 7,640     $ 14,320     $ 14,704  
                               

nCino, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended July 31,
  2020   2021
Cash flows from operating activities      
Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (19,415 )   $ (28,691 )
Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (141 )   (1,177 )
Net loss (19,556 )   (29,868 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 3,500     4,106  
Non-cash operating lease costs     1,224  
Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 2,430     2,712  
Stock-based compensation 14,320     14,704  
Deferred income taxes 40     221  
Provision for (recovery of) bad debt 619     (5 )
Net foreign currency (gains) losses     245  
Change in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable 3,365     3,787  
Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201      
Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (3,615 )   (4,416 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (13 )   1,715  
Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,115 )   1,026  
Accounts payable, related parties 620     699  
Deferred rent (65 )    
Deferred revenue 33,188     26,023  
Deferred revenue, related parties (8,013 )    
Operating lease liabilities     (1,274 )
Net cash provided by operating activities 31,906     20,899  
Cash flows from investing activities      
Purchases of property and equipment (2,936 )   (1,272 )
Net cash used in investing activities (2,936 )   (1,272 )
Cash flows from financing activities      
Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 268,375      
Payments of costs related to initial public offering (1,345 )    
Exercise of stock options 861     9,200  
Principal payments on financing obligation     (95 )
Net cash provided by financing activities 267,891     9,105  
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 146     (466 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 297,007     28,266  
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 91,184     371,425  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,191     $ 399,691  
       
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 388,191     $ 399,363  
Restricted cash included in other long-term assets     328  
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 388,191     $ 399,691  
               

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

  • Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.
  • Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.
  • Fees and Expenses Related to the Antitrust Matters. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.

There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.

nCino, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended July 31,   Six Months Ended July 31,
  2020   2021   2020   2021
GAAP total revenues $ 48,765       $ 66,519       $ 93,477       $ 128,874    
               
GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 11,920       $ 15,308       $ 22,019       $ 30,254    
Amortization expense - developed technology (378 )     (393 )     (747 )     (789 )  
Stock-based compensation expense (242 )     (257 )     (303 )     (542 )  
Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 11,300       $ 14,658       $ 20,969       $ 28,923    
               
GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 10,667       $ 11,267       $ 19,434       $ 22,620    
Stock-based compensation expense (2,282 )     (1,340 )     (2,548 )     (2,672 )  
Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 8,385       $ 9,927       $ 16,886       $ 19,948    
               
GAAP gross profit $ 26,178       $ 39,944       $ 52,024       $ 76,000    
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       393       747       789    
Stock-based compensation expense 2,524       1,597       2,851       3,214    
Non-GAAP gross profit $ 29,080       $ 41,934       $ 55,622       $ 80,003    
Non-GAAP gross margin % 60   %   63   %   60   %   62   %
               
GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 15,626       $ 19,216       $ 27,852       $ 37,641    
Amortization expense - customer relationships (418 )     (417 )     (835 )     (835 )  
Stock-based compensation expense (3,346 )     (1,977 )     (3,661 )     (3,730 )  
Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 11,862       $ 16,822       $ 23,356       $ 33,076    
               
GAAP research & development expense $ 15,292       $ 18,609       $ 26,257       $ 36,034    
Stock-based compensation expense (3,031 )     (1,686 )     (3,340 )     (3,229 )  
Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 12,261       $ 16,923       $ 22,917       $ 32,805    
               
GAAP general & administrative expense $ 10,953       $ 15,287       $ 17,879       $ 30,967    
Amortization expense - trademarks             (10 )        
Stock-based compensation expense (4,368 )     (2,380 )     (4,468 )     (4,531 )  
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters       (2,884 )           (6,147 )  
Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 6,585       $ 10,023       $ 13,401       $ 20,289    
               
GAAP loss from operations $ (15,693 )     $ (13,168 )     $ (19,964 )     $ (28,642 )  
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       393       747       789    
Amortization expense - customer relationships 418       417       835       835    
Amortization expense - trademarks             10          
Stock-based compensation expense 13,269       7,640       14,320       14,704    
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters       2,884             6,147    
Non-GAAP operating loss $ (1,628 )     $ (1,834 )     $ (4,052 )     $ (6,167 )  
Non-GAAP operating margin (3 ) %   (3 ) %   (4 ) %   (5 ) %
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (14,646 )     $ (13,683 )     $ (19,415 )     $ (28,691 )  
Amortization expense - developed technology 378       393       747       789    
Amortization expense - customer relationships 418       417       835       835    
Amortization expense - trademarks             10          
Stock-based compensation expense 13,269       7,640       14,320       14,704    
Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters       2,884             6,147    
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (581 )     $ (2,349 )     $ (3,503 )     $ (6,216 )  
               
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 84,629,777       95,661,756       83,112,132       95,042,448    
               
GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.17 )     $ (0.14 )     $ (0.23 )     $ (0.30 )  
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.01 )     $ (0.02 )     $ (0.04 )     $ (0.07 )  
               
Free cash flow              
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 23,477       $ 13,341       $ 31,906       $ 20,899    
Purchases of property and equipment (1,861 )     (750 )     (2,936 )     (1,272 )  
Free cash flow $ 21,616       $ 12,591       $ 28,970       $ 19,627    
Principal payments on financing obligation1       (16 )           (95 )  
Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ 21,616       $ 12,575       $ 28,970       $ 19,532    
                                       

1These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

CONTACTS

INVESTOR CONTACT
JoAnn Horne
Market Street Partners
+1 415.445.3240
jhorne@marketstreetpartners.com 

MEDIA CONTACT
Kathryn Cook
nCino
+1 919.691.4206
Kathryn.cook@ncino.com 





