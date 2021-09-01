checkAd

Aware Sets September 2021 Financial Conference Schedule

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE), a leading supplier of biometrics software products, solutions and services, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in September 2021.

10th Annual Gateway Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time
Webcast: Link

Lake Street 5th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference
Tuesday, September 14, 2021 (individual meetings only)

To schedule an individual meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or Aware’s investor relations team at (949) 574-3860 or AWRE@gatewayir.com.

About Aware
Aware, a global leader in productized biometrics software products, solutions and services, provides critical biometric functionality to collect, manage, process, and match biometric images and data for identification and authentication. With their decades-long experience, Aware leads the market in liveness detection and multi-modal fusion to protect client and business processes through fingerprint, face, iris, and voice matching algorithms, mobile biometric capture and authentication software, a biometric workflow and middleware platform, and a fully-scalable ABIS. Their device-agnostic, integration-ready, and customer-managed products enable ease-of-use for enterprises to empower individuals to own their identities. Aware serves customers across a multitude of industries, including financial services, enterprise security, healthcare, human resources, citizen ID, border management, law enforcement, defense, and intelligence. Aware is a publicly held company (Nasdaq: AWRE) based in Bedford, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit https://www.aware.com or follow Aware on Twitter @AwareBiometrics.

Aware is a registered trademark of Aware, Inc. 

CONTACT: Company Contact
Gina Rodrigues
Aware, Inc.
781-276-4000
grodrigues@aware.com

Investor Contact
Matt Glover
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
AWRE@gatewayir.com




