Nuvei Completes Acquisition of Simplex

MONTREAL, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation (“Nuvei” and “the Company”) (TSX: NVEI and NVEI.U), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, today announced the completion of the previously announced acquisition of SimplexCC Ltd. (“Simplex”).

Simplex, through its proprietary fraud and risk management tools which are backed by proven artificial intelligence (AI) technology, is a leading fiat-cryptocurrency gateway connecting market participants, including exchanges, brokers, wallet and liquidity providers. Simplex delivers the infrastructure for users to buy or sell (i.e. on-ramp/off-ramp capabilities) digital assets including 45+ cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”), and currently supports over 50 fiat currencies. Simplex provides fraudless payment acceptance to its customers, resulting in higher conversion rates and better liquidity simplifying instant fiat purchases for cryptocurrencies, NFTs and decentralized finance (DeFi) providers. Importantly, Nuvei intends to offer Simplex’s advanced capabilities and enhanced solutions to its merchants across all verticals, similarly introducing all of Nuvei’s product solutions and capabilities to Simplex’s customers.