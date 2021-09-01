Femasys Inc. Announces the Appointment of Edward Evantash, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

ATLANTA, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY), a biomedical company developing a suite of product candidates to transform women’s healthcare with minimally invasive, non-surgical, in-office technologies, today announced the appointment of Edward G. Evantash, M.D., as chief medical officer. Dr. Evantash brings over two decades of industry experience in medical and clinical affairs to Femasys, having previously served as chief medical officer of Alydia Health and vice president of medical affairs at Hologic, Inc., both medical technology companies focused on women’s healthcare. He will be responsible for providing leadership and direction for Femasys’ pipeline of clinical development programs.

“We warmly welcome Edward and are fortunate to be able to draw on his clinical expertise in women’s health as we work to provide superior reproductive healthcare options to women globally,” said Kathy Lee-Sepsick, president, CEO and founder of Femasys Inc. “Edward’s corporate experience leading clinical and medical affairs together with his clinical expertise serving as a chief of the division of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tufts, will prove invaluable as we continue to work with clinical trial sites and meet with the FDA to advance our late-stage candidates, FemaSeed and FemBloc, into the next phases of development and prepare for commercialization.”

Dr. Evantash commented, “I have witnessed the impact of the stagnant reproductive health treatment landscape and appreciate the desire for alternatives in permanent contraception and infertility, which is why I am eager to contribute to the Femasys team. I look forward to the advancement of Femasys’ product candidates to fill these unmet needs, particularly as we execute the de novo clinical trial for FemaSeed and complete enrollment of the ongoing stage II FemBloc study.”

During his time at Alydia and Hologic, Dr. Evantash was responsible for applying his expertise in clinical study strategy and execution as well as key opinion leader engagement, and in providing strategy and execution on clinical studies for FDA submissions. At Hologic, he developed and managed product lifecycle publication pipelines, identified customer knowledge gaps and created engaging programs to overcome barriers to commercial success, and aligned with the healthcare economics team to recognize the changing reimbursement landscape and create a related strategy.