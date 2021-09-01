checkAd

Quisitive to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  25   |   |   

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021.

Quisitive's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference

For the past nine years, the Gateway Conference has engaged the management teams of nearly 800 public and private growth companies, and thousands of institutional investors, sell-side analysts and sponsoring investment bankers. Past attendees have valued the event for its direct access to high-quality companies and investors. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gateway-grp.com/conference/.

About Quisitive:

Quisitive (TSXV:QUIS) is a premier, global Microsoft partner that harnesses the Microsoft platform and complementary technologies, including custom solutions and first-party offerings, to generate transformational impact for enterprise customers. Our Cloud Solutions business focuses on helping enterprises move, operate, and innovate in the three Microsoft clouds. Centering on our LedgerPay product suite, our Payments Solutions business leverages the Microsoft Azure cloud to transform the payment processing industry into an entirely new source of customer engagement and consumer value. Quisitive serves clients globally from eleven employee hubs across the world. For more information, visit www.quisitive.com and follow @BeQuisitive.

Quisitive Company Contact

Tami Anders, Chief of Staff
tami.anders@Quisitive.com

Quisitive Investor Contact

Matt Glover and John Yi
Gateway Investor Relations
QUIS@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

SOURCE: Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662385/Quisitive-to-Present-at-the-10th-Ann ...

Quisitive Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Quisitive to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021 TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Murchison Confirms Multiple Highly-Prospective Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Targets at Its 100%-Owned HPM ...
Trilogy International Partners Announces Class C Unit Redemption Request
Focus Universal Inc. Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces the Appointment of Ping Fu, Former CEO of Geomagic, ...
Cinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...