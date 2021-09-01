Quisitive to Present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference on September 8, 2021

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Quisitive Technology Solutions Inc. ("Quisitive" or "the Company") (TSXV:QUIS), a premier Microsoft Cloud Services and Payment Solutions Provider, has been invited to present at the 10th Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 8-9, 2021. Quisitive's management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 8th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.