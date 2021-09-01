checkAd

Global Self Storage Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 22:05  |  26   |   |   

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per …

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

CONTACT:
Global Self Storage
Thomas O'Malley, Chief Financial Officer
1 (212) 785-0900, ext. 267
tomalley@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations
Ron Both
1 (949) 432-7566

SELF@cma.team

SOURCE: Global Self Storage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/662388/Global-Self-Storage-Declares-Third-Q ...

Global Self Storage Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Self Storage Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Naturally Splendid Reports Second Quarter Results for 2021
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
Swisher Hygiene Inc. To File Current Report On Form 8-K, Reporting Liquidation Basis Accounting For ...
Murchison Confirms Multiple Highly-Prospective Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Targets at Its 100%-Owned HPM ...
Trilogy International Partners Announces Class C Unit Redemption Request
Focus Universal Inc. Completes First Day of Trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market
Victory Provides Updates on Potential for Larger System with Loner Property, Additional Claims ...
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Announces the Appointment of Ping Fu, Former CEO of Geomagic, ...
Cinedigm to Report Preliminary First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on Thursday, September ...
Core Assets Completes VTEM Survey and Mobilizes Phase Two Exploration at the Blue Property, Atlin, ...
Titel
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
REPEAT - HIVE Blockchain Achieves 1 Exahash in Bitcoin Mining
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Global Self Storage to Exhibit Global MaxManagement at the Self Storage Association 2021 Fall Conference & Trade Show, September 7-10
Accesswire | Analysen
16.08.21Global Self Storage Reports Record Second Quarter 2021 Results
Accesswire | Analysen