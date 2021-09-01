checkAd

Dividend and Income Fund Declares September 2021 Quarterly Distribution

Autor: Accesswire
Notification of Sources of DistributionStatement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / A quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share was declared today by Dividend and Income …

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / A quarterly distribution of $0.25 per share was declared today by Dividend and Income Fund (OTC PINK:DNIF) (Net Asset Value Symbol: XDNIX) (the "Fund"), payable September 28, 2021 to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021 (ex-dividend date: September 15, 2021).

Under U.S. tax rules applicable to the Fund, the amount and character of distributable income for each tax year can be finally determined only as of the end of the Fund's tax year. However, under Section 19 of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended ("1940 Act"), and related rules, the Fund may be required to indicate to shareholders the source of certain distributions to shareholders. The information provided herein does not represent information for tax reporting purposes. Earnings and profits on a tax basis may differ.

This notice discloses information on the sources of the distribution as required by Section 19(a) of the 1940 Act. As of September 1, 2021, and based on the Fund's results and estimates for the current quarter, the current distribution of $0.25 per share would include approximately 25%, 75%, and 0% from net investment income, capital gains, and return of capital, respectively.

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's distribution policy.

Distributions may be paid in part or in full from net investment income, realized capital gains, and by returning capital, or a combination thereof. To the extent that the Fund has estimated that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." Additionally, a return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund, thereby increasing the shareholder's potential gain or reducing its potential loss on the subsequent sale of those shares.

Wertpapier


