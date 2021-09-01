checkAd

Kimco Realty Invites You to Join Its Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) will announce its third quarter 2021 earnings on Friday, November 5, 2021 before market open. You are invited to listen to our quarterly earnings conference call, which will be webcast on Friday, November 5, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET.

Event: Kimco Realty’s Third Quarter Results

When: 8:30 AM ET, November 5, 2021

Live Webcast: 3Q21 Kimco Earnings Conference Call or on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com

Dial #: 1-888-317-6003 (International: 1-412-317-6061). Passcode: 7894589.

Audio replay from the conference call will be available on Kimco Realty’s website investors.kimcorealty.com through Saturday, February 5, 2022.

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. that is North America’s largest publicly traded owner and operator of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The company’s portfolio is primarily concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including those in high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities, with a tenant mix focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Kimco is also committed to leadership in environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and is a recognized industry leader in these areas. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 60 years. As of June 30, 2021, the company owned interests in 398 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of gross leasable space. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/KimcoRealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Wertpapier


