Switzerland’s Salt Offers Universal Electronics’ Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K Service

Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, announced that Swiss telecommunications operator Salt, which provides innovative mobile, broadband and TV services, is one of the first providers to offer its voice-enabled Apple TV 4K remote control designed specifically for Multichannel Video Program Distributors (MVPDs).

Swiss telecommunications operator Salt is one of the first providers to offer Universal Electronics' voice-enabled Apple TV 4K remote control designed specifically for Multichannel Video Program Distributors (MVPDs). (Photo: Business Wire)

Available since June, Salt customers subscribing to the Salt Home broadband offer will automatically receive UEI’s Apple TV remote control with Apple TV 4K. Salt Home is the most competitive broadband proposition on the Swiss market offering up to 10 gigabits per second symmetric speed over FTTH including a TV service available on Apple TV as a set-top box. Existing customers can also purchase UEI’s Apple TV remote control as a standalone accessory in over 100 Salt stores throughout Switzerland and on Salt’s website.

“UEI has been a strong partner, helping us to provide our customers with a simple and quality remote control designed for Apple TV,” said Pascal Grieder, Salt’s CEO. “The collaboration with UEI across the project has been excellent.”

With Apple TV 4K, subscribers can watch live and on-demand content, as well as use the Apple TV app to watch Apple TV+, buy and rent thousands of movies and TV shows, and enjoy content from other streaming services. Customers can also access Apple Music, Apple Arcade and thousands of other apps, all through this powerful entertainment device built for the biggest screen in the home.

“We enjoyed working with Salt on this project as the Apple TV remote is one of our most exciting new offerings built with the customer in mind,” said Paul Arling, Chairman and CEO of UEI. “We look forward to opportunities to work with them in the future.”

UEI’s Apple TV remote combines Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) connectivity together with Infrared to provide universal control, and features a range of innovative features and benefits to enhance the TV viewing experience:

  • Advanced Search and Control: Customers can ask Siri to find and access content across live TV and streaming apps
  • Enhanced Controls for Live TV: Dedicated program guide and channel up/down buttons provide easy and instant access to live TV viewing functions
  • Whole Entertainment System Control: Modeless support and universal control of Apple TV, as well as televisions and audio devices from any brand or manufacturer
  • Reliable and Secure Communication: Integrated design with UE878, UEI’s reliable and highly integrated BLE chipset optimized for voice control, and Apple’s MFi authentication chip for secure connectivity with Apple TV
  • Premium Fit and Feel: Elegant and ergonomic form factor with hard-capped keys on metal domes for enhanced tactile feedback
  • Automated Backlit Keys: Accelerometer and ambient light sensor to automatically backlight keys in low light environments when the remote is picked up or moved

About Universal Electronics Inc.

19.08.21Deutsche Telekom bietet Apple-TV-Fernbedienung von Universal Electronics für Apple TV 4K an
18.08.21Deutsche Telekom Offers Universal Electronics' Apple TV Remote Control with its Apple TV 4K Service
05.08.21Universal Electronics Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter 2021
