Phreesia Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

"Throughout our second quarter of Fiscal Year 2022, we again helped our clients drive patient self-service on our platform through the use of tools like mobile check-in, appointment self-scheduling and online payments,” said CEO Chaim Indig. “We are proud to work with our provider clients to help them reach and schedule appointments with patients who are behind on well visits, vaccinations and other necessary preventive care".

Revenue was $51.0 million in the quarter as compared to $35.0 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 46%.

Average number of provider clients was 1,987 in the quarter as compared to 1,668 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 19%.

Average revenue per provider client was $19,720 in the quarter compared to $17,360 in the same period in the prior year, an increase of 14%.

Adjusted EBITDA was negative $11.0 million in the quarter compared to positive $1.2 million in the same period in the prior year.

Cash and cash equivalents as of July 31, 2021 was $439.9 million, an increase of $221.1 million compared to January 31, 2021, driven primarily by our follow-on offering of common stock, which generated net proceeds of $245.8 million, partially offset by cash used for operating activities, capital expenditures and payments of finance leases and other debt.

Outlook for Fiscal 2022

We are increasing our revenue outlook for fiscal 2022 to a range of $195 million to $198 million from the previous range of $191 million to $194 million. We continue to expect our overall cash outflow to increase in fiscal 2022 compared to fiscal 2021 as we continue to ramp up hiring and infrastructure across the organization to support our anticipated growth.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review the Company’s second fiscal quarter financial results. To participate in the Company’s live conference call and webcast, please dial (866) 211-4557 (or (647) 689-6750 for international participants) using conference code number 7489917 or visit the “Events & Presentations” section of ir.phreesia.com. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

Recent Events

COVID-19

The impact of the COVID-19 (a novel strain of coronavirus) pandemic has been widespread and rapidly evolving. Over the last six months, several vaccines for COVID-19 received FDA approval and are currently being administered across the country. We believe COVID-19 may continue to impact the normal operations of our clients, which are primarily healthcare providers. As more individuals are vaccinated, we expect these impacts to be diminished. However, as the pandemic progresses, including through the emergence of new variants and rules regarding immunization, we may experience stricter protocols.

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share and per share data) July 31, 2021 January 31, 2021 (Unaudited) Assets Current: Cash and cash equivalents $ 439,854 $ 218,781 Settlement assets 15,503 15,488 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $632 and $699 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 30,356 29,052 Deferred contract acquisition costs 1,817 1,693 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,161 7,254 Total current assets 493,691 272,268 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $47,124 and $40,148 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 26,868 26,660 Capitalized internal-use software, net of accumulated amortization of $28,451 and $25,476 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 12,299 10,476 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,252 2,654 Deferred contract acquisition costs 2,513 1,248 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $780 and $525 as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 2,470 2,725 Deferred tax asset 379 658 Goodwill 8,211 8,307 Other assets 2,543 1,670 Total assets $ 551,226 $ 326,666 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current: Settlement obligations $ 15,503 $ 15,488 Current portion of finance lease liabilities and other debt 4,494 4,864 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,133 1,087 Accounts payable 5,483 4,389 Accrued expenses 18,101 18,324 Deferred revenue 12,938 10,838 Total current liabilities 57,652 54,990 Long-term finance lease liabilities and other debt 5,598 6,471 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,412 1,899 Total liabilities 64,662 63,360 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value - 500,000,000 shares authorized as of both July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021; 50,892,126 and 44,880,883 shares issued as of July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively 509 449 Additional paid-in capital 840,287 579,599 Accumulated deficit (347,144 ) (311,777 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 135,918 and 99,520 shares at July 31, 2021 and January 31, 2021, respectively (7,088 ) (4,965 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 486,564 263,306 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 551,226 $ 326,666

Phreesia, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue: Subscription and related services $ 22,885 $ 17,129 $ 44,704 $ 32,728 Payment processing fees 16,306 11,828 32,950 23,535 Life sciences 11,816 6,052 21,644 12,142 Total revenues 51,007 35,009 99,298 68,405 Expenses: Cost of revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 10,032 5,271 18,566 10,005 Payment processing expense 9,648 6,747 19,373 13,595 Sales and marketing 22,167 10,098 37,179 19,532 Research and development 11,443 5,530 19,497 10,535 General and administrative 16,244 9,631 28,915 18,351 Depreciation 3,701 2,410 6,998 4,678 Amortization 1,580 1,632 3,231 2,985 Total expenses 74,815 41,319 133,759 79,681 Operating loss (23,808 ) (6,310 ) (34,461 ) (11,276 ) Other (expense) income, net (90 ) 424 (24 ) (291 ) Interest (expense) income, net (207 ) (419 ) (445 ) (739 ) Total other (expense) income, net (297 ) 5 (469 ) (1,030 ) Loss before provision for income taxes (24,105 ) (6,305 ) (34,930 ) (12,306 ) Provision for income taxes (288 ) (66 ) (437 ) (177 ) Net loss $ (24,393 ) $ (6,371 ) $ (35,367 ) $ (12,483 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.48 ) $ (0.17 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (0.33 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 50,577,614 37,735,155 48,287,305 37,523,966

Phreesia, Inc. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Six months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net loss $ (35,367 ) $ (12,483 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,229 7,663 Stock-based compensation expense 13,047 6,300 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 144 245 Cost of Phreesia hardware purchased by customers 273 439 Deferred contract acquisition costs amortization 1,152 1,775 Non-cash operating lease expense 483 777 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 209 — Deferred tax asset 279 109 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,304 ) (994 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,037 ) (2,892 ) Deferred contract acquisition costs (2,541 ) (1,401 ) Accounts payable 950 (1,275 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (275 ) 1,116 Lease liability (544 ) (755 ) Deferred revenue 2,100 856 Net cash used in operating activities (12,202 ) (520 ) Investing activities: Capitalized internal-use software (5,023 ) (2,737 ) Purchase of property and equipment (5,030 ) (4,659 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,053 ) (7,396 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock in equity offerings, net of underwriters' discounts and commissions 245,813 — Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 2,678 2,475 Treasury stock to satisfy tax withholdings on stock compensation awards (1,960 ) (869 ) Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 295 — Insurance financing agreement — 2,009 Finance lease payments (2,100 ) (1,301 ) Principal payments on financing agreements (873 ) (220 ) Debt issuance costs — (69 ) Loan facility fee payment (125 ) (225 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisitions (400 ) — Net cash provided by financing activities 243,328 1,800 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 221,073 (6,116 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 218,781 90,315 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 439,854 $ 84,199 Supplemental information of non-cash investing and financing information: Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities $ 81 $ 3,183 Property and equipment acquisitions through finance leases $ 1,980 $ 3,657 Capitalized software acquired through vendor financing $ — $ 174 Cashless transfer of term loan and related accrued fees into increase in debt balance $ — $ 20,257 Cashless transfer of lender fees through increase in debt balance $ — $ 406 Purchase of property and equipment and capitalized software included in accounts payable $ 3,503 $ 1,358 Capitalized stock-based compensation $ 82 $ — Cash payments for: Interest $ 365 $ 833

Non-GAAP financial measures

Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of our performance that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of our financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or loss or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income or loss before interest expense (income), net, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and before stock-based compensation expense, change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities and other expense (income), net.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA in this press release and our Annual Report on Form 10-K because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget, and to develop short and long-term operational plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of non-cash stock-based compensation; (3) tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; or (4) Interest expense (income), net; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA along with other GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics, net loss, and our GAAP financial results. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods indicated:

Phreesia, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (24,393 ) $ (6,371 ) $ (35,367 ) $ (12,483 ) Interest expense (income), net 207 419 445 739 Provision for income taxes 288 66 437 177 Depreciation and amortization 5,281 4,042 10,229 7,663 Stock-based compensation expense 7,273 3,428 13,047 6,300 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities 209 — 209 — Other expense (income), net 90 (424 ) 24 291 Adjusted EBITDA $ (11,045 ) $ 1,160 $ (10,976 ) $ 2,687

Phreesia, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP and Adjusted Operating Expenses (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 16,244 $ 9,631 $ 28,915 $ 18,351 Sales and marketing 22,167 10,098 37,179 19,532 Research and development 11,443 5,530 19,497 10,535 Cost of revenue 10,032 5,271 18,566 10,005 $ 59,886 $ 30,530 $ 104,157 $ 58,423 Stock compensation included in GAAP operating expenses General and administrative $ 3,376 $ 1,928 $ 6,294 $ 3,534 Sales and marketing 2,231 794 3,877 1,522 Research and development 1,144 573 1,988 1,024 Cost of revenue 522 133 888 220 $ 7,273 $ 3,428 $ 13,047 $ 6,300 Adjusted operating expenses General and administrative $ 12,868 $ 7,703 $ 22,621 $ 14,817 Sales and marketing 19,936 9,304 33,302 18,010 Research and development 10,299 4,957 17,509 9,511 Cost of revenue 9,510 5,138 17,678 9,785 $ 52,613 $ 27,102 $ 91,110 $ 52,123

Phreesia, Inc. Key Metrics (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, Six months ended July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Key Metrics: Provider clients (average over period) 1,987 1,668 1,945 1,650 Average revenue per provider client $ 19,720 $ 17,360 $ 39,932 $ 34,099

Provider clients. We define provider clients as the average number of healthcare provider organizations that generate revenue each month during the applicable period. In cases where we act as a subcontractor providing white-label services to our partner's clients, we treat the contractual relationship as a single provider client. We believe growth in the number of provider clients is a key indicator of the performance of our business and depends, in part, on our ability to successfully develop and market our Platform to healthcare provider organizations that are not yet clients. While growth in the number of provider clients is an important indicator of expected revenue growth, it also informs our management of the areas of our business that will require further investment to support expected future provider client growth. For example, as the number of provider clients increases, we may need to add to our customer support team and invest to maintain effectiveness and performance of our Platform and software for our provider clients and their patients.

Average revenue per provider client. We define average revenue per provider client as the total subscription and related services and payment processing revenue generated from provider clients in a given period divided by the average number of provider clients that generate revenue each month during that same period. We are focused on continually delivering value to our provider clients and believe that our ability to increase average revenue per provider client is an indicator of the long-term value of the Phreesia platform.

Additional Information (Unaudited) Three months ended

July 31, Six months ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Patient payment volume (in millions) $ 696 $ 466 $ 1,397 $ 921 Payment facilitator volume percentage 78 % 82 % 78 % 83 %

Patient payment volume. We believe that patient payment volume is an indicator of both the underlying health of our provider clients’ businesses and the continuing shift of healthcare costs to patients. We measure patient payment volume as the total dollar volume of transactions between our provider clients and their patients utilizing our payment platform, including via credit and debit cards that we process as a payment facilitator as well as cash and check payments and credit and debit transactions for which Phreesia acts as a gateway to other payment processors.

Payment facilitator volume percentage. We define payment facilitator volume percentage as the volume of credit and debit card patient payment volume that we process as a payment facilitator as a percentage of total patient payment volume. Payment facilitator volume is a major driver of our payment processing revenue.

Available Information

Phreesia intends to use its Company website (including its Investor Relations website) as well as its Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn accounts as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to healthcare provider clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2021 that will be filed with the SEC following this earnings release. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC rules. We have provided a reconciliation of those measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

ABOUT PHREESIA

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005885/en/