Quidel to Bring QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests To CVS Pharmacy

Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced in the next week it will make Quidel’s non-prescription QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test available to consumers at more than 7,000 CVS Pharmacy locations across the United States and online at cvs.com. The shelf-stable packages each contain two self-administered rapid antigen tests.

QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 rapid antigen tests available without a prescription at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide and online at CVS.com (Photo: Business Wire)

“Making QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests conveniently available in-store and online at CVS Pharmacy further supports our shared commitment in meeting the testing needs of American families,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel. “We experienced a recent surge in demand for our portfolio of Sofia SARS and QuickVue COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, and adding capacity through CVS Pharmacy, a leader in providing testing access throughout the pandemic, will help address customers’ demand.”

“Customers have counted on CVS Pharmacy to provide convenient access to testing throughout the pandemic, and we look forward to removing barriers with the addition of QuickVue At-Home to our array of trusted testing options,” said Brian Eason, Vice President, Consumer Health and Wellness, CVS Pharmacy.

Mr. Bryant continued, “One of our goals all along has been to democratize diagnostic testing and we have held true to that mission. Consistent with our plan communicated earlier in the year, we are continuing to add manufacturing lines and are on-track to reach our target run-rate capacity of approximately 70 million rapid antigen COVID-19 tests per month by the end of the year.”

Mr. Bryant added, “Thanks to our stay-the-course strategy and ever-expanding footprint in the professional and retail channels, Quidel is better positioned to supply product in response to the recent surge in testing demand sparked by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. As a result, over the last month, we have experienced a marked increase in SARS category revenues for the third quarter-to-date 2021 and have surpassed the total COVID-related revenue in the second quarter of 2021. If we have learned anything over the past 18-months, it is that while the testing environment has been, and remains fluid, it is wise to further invest in, and enhance, our agility as the landscape continues to evolve.”

