MarketWise Announces Upcoming Virtual Conference Participation

BALTIMORE, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKTW) (“MarketWise” or the “Company”), formerly known as Beacon Street Group, LLC, a leading multi-brand digital subscription services that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced participation in the following virtual investor conferences:



JMP Securities FinTech Forum, September 10, 2021. Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer, and Dale Lynch, Chief Financial Officer, will host a series of meetings with individual investors and participate in a fireside chat at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, September 10, 2021. A live webcast and replay of the presentations will be available through the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.marketwise.com.





UBS FinTech One-on-One Virtual Conference, September 16, 2021. Management will be available for one-on-one and small group meetings with investors.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.