checkAd

Tyler Technologies Completes Acquisition of VendEngine

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:17  |  27   |   |   

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) and VendEngine, Inc. jointly announced today that Tyler has completed the previously announced acquisition of VendEngine, a privately-held cloud-based software provider focused on financial technology for the corrections market.

Tyler and VendEngine will boost innovation and further integrate technology to better serve incarcerated individuals and their families. In addition, with a shared commitment of leveraging technology aimed at improving communities, Tyler’s acquisition of VendEngine enables both companies to better respond to the evolving needs of local and state government agencies, and the residents they serve.

“Together, Tyler and VendEngine will provide a complete and robust cloud-based technology system aimed at making a positive impact on the courts and justice market, setting incarcerated individuals up for success, and reducing national recidivism rates,” said Rusty Smith, president of the Courts & Justice Division at Tyler. “VendEngine supports inmates and their families throughout the period of incarceration, and Tyler will maintain this focus while leveraging its size and scale to expand upon VendEngine’s mission. This transaction provides significant opportunities to continue innovating and expanding offerings across Tyler’s entire corrections client base and throughout the market.”

VendEngine is one of the fastest growing technology companies in North America. Operating in more than 230 counties and 32 states, VendEngine’s leading cloud-based platform provides a comprehensive suite of applications including deposit technologies for commissary, ordering and warehouse management, and various informational, electronic communications, security, accounting, and financial trust management components.

Many key services from VendEngine are offered at no cost to incarcerated individuals or their families, including free inbound emails and texts, onsite video visitation, medical requests, access to education, certificates and legal research resources, inmate trust management and grievance management, which Tyler will continue. During COVID-19, VendEngine has worked to expand support networks of families and friends for incarcerated individuals, including providing more than 40 million free connections – texts, emails and video visitation – to incarcerated individuals across the nation.

With the completion of the acquisition, VendEngine founder Silas Deane will serve as general manager, supported by the current VendEngine leadership team. A member of the Technology Advisory Council for the Corrections & Prisons Association, Deane brings significant public policy experience and strong relevant relationships. The VendEngine business unit will continue to be based in Nashville.

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

About VendEngine

VendEngine is a cloud-based technology provider specifically focused on financial technology for the corrections market. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company provides a suite of financial and communications applications ranging from deposit technologies for commissary, ordering, and warehouse technology to a host of informational, electronic communications, security, accounting, and financial trust management components for more than 300 correctional facilities across 32 states and the Caribbean. For more information, visit www.VendEngine.com or download the free VendEngine JailFunds app in the Apple or Android app stores.

Tyler Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tyler Technologies Completes Acquisition of VendEngine Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) and VendEngine, Inc. jointly announced today that Tyler has completed the previously announced acquisition of VendEngine, a privately-held cloud-based software provider focused on financial technology for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
19.08.21Tyler Technologies Extends 22-Year Contract for Digital Government and Payment Solutions in the State of Idaho
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21Tyler Technologies Expands Partnership with the Administrative Office of the Illinois Courts Through 2026
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21New Hanover County Schools First District in North Carolina to Go Live on Tyler Technologies ERP Solution
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten