Citigroup CFO Mark Mason to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup, will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference held virtually on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:30 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

