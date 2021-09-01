Williams to Participate in 2021 Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference

Williams (NYSE: WMB) President and Chief Executive Officer Alan Armstrong along with Chief Financial Officer John Chandler are scheduled to participate in meetings with investors at the 2021 Barclays CEO-Energy Power Conference on Wednesday, September 8.

Mr. Armstrong is scheduled to present at the conference at approximately 8:35 a.m. Eastern Time (7:35 a.m. Central Time). A link to the live webcast of the presentation, along with presentation slides for viewing and downloading, will be available at https://investor.williams.com on the morning of September 8.