Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Gabelli 27th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) today announced that Lynn M. Bamford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and K. Christopher Farkas, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the Gabelli 27th Annual Aerospace and Defense Symposium on Thursday, September 9, 2021. A fireside chat discussion and simultaneous webcast will take place at 1:45 pm ET. There will be no formal presentation at this event.

A link to the webcast and a copy of the latest slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of Curtiss-Wright’s website at www.curtisswright.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days on the company’s website shortly after completion of the discussion.