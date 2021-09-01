Advance Auto Parts Appoints Seasoned Digital Marketing Executive to Its Board of Directors

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider in North America, that serves both professional installer and do-it-yourself customers, today announced the appointment of Sherice R. Torres to its Board of Directors effective September 1, 2021. Ms. Torres currently serves as Vice President, Marketing at F2 - Facebook Financial, a division of Facebook, Inc.

Ms. Torres, 48, has nearly 25 years of executive management experience with top companies in marketing, brand management, strategic planning and social responsibility. She has served in her current role at F2 - Facebook Financial since November 2020, leading all aspects of global marketing across Facebook’s payments products. Ms. Torres previously served as Global Marketing Director for Google, Inc., as well as Global Inclusion Director for Google. Prior to 2014, Ms. Torres held a variety of leadership roles at Viacom (now ViacomCBS Inc.), across consumer products, strategic planning and digital. She began her career in the change management consulting practice of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.