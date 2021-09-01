checkAd

Boston Properties Forms Joint Venture and Completes Acquisition of Safeco Plaza Marking BXP’s Entry Into Seattle Market

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:15  |  26   |   |   

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Safeco Plaza, a 50-story, 800,000 square-foot, LEED-Platinum certified, Class A office property in Seattle, Washington. Safeco Plaza is currently 90% leased. This acquisition marks the Company’s initial entry into the Seattle market, one of the most dynamic office markets in the U.S. for companies in the technology, life sciences, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. With significant job growth from the technology and life sciences sectors, Seattle grew faster than any large city in 2020 and continues to rank as one of the top tech markets for employers and employees.

BXP completed the acquisition through a newly formed joint venture with two institutional partners for an aggregate gross purchase price of approximately $465.0 million. Each partner owns approximately one-third (1/3rd) of the joint venture, and BXP will serve as the joint venture’s managing member and provide customary property management, leasing and other services. BXP expects to account for its investment in the joint venture under the equity method of accounting.

The purchase price was funded with cash and proceeds from a new mortgage loan secured by the property. The loan has a principal amount of $250 million and bears interest at a variable per annum rate equal to the then 30-Day LIBOR (but not less than 0.15%) plus 220 basis points. The initial interest rate is 2.35%. During its term, the loan requires interest-only payments with a balloon payment due at maturity on September 1, 2026.

“BXP’s entry into the Seattle market is an important milestone for our Company,” said Owen Thomas, CEO of BXP. “The acquisition of Safeco Plaza is consistent with our long-term strategy of owning, managing, and improving premier properties in markets with a diverse and growing economic base and a deep pool of prospective tenants with knowledge workers that have a demonstrated preference for high-quality office buildings.”

With its distinctive position in Seattle’s skyline, Safeco Plaza occupies a full city block in Seattle’s Central Business District with panoramic views of the Seattle skyline, Puget Sound, and Olympic Mountains. The property features elegant exterior architecture, a large outdoor plaza, generous window lines, and an efficient central core floorplate that provides flexibility for a variety of tenant sizes. It is well located within the city’s active urban center, adjacent to retail, restaurants, and waterfront. Safeco Plaza is a highly desirable location for tenants across market sectors, with a Walk Score of 99 and a Transit Score of 100, offering immediate access to Seattle’s Link Light Rail, Metro Bus Lines, and Ferry Terminals as well as adjacency to the future extensions of the East Link Light Rail.

Seite 1 von 2
Boston Properties Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Boston Properties Forms Joint Venture and Completes Acquisition of Safeco Plaza Marking BXP’s Entry Into Seattle Market Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Safeco Plaza, a 50-story, 800,000 square-foot, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering