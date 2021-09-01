Boston Properties Forms Joint Venture and Completes Acquisition of Safeco Plaza Marking BXP’s Entry Into Seattle Market

BXP completed the acquisition through a newly formed joint venture with two institutional partners for an aggregate gross purchase price of approximately $465.0 million. Each partner owns approximately one-third (1/3rd) of the joint venture, and BXP will serve as the joint venture’s managing member and provide customary property management, leasing and other services. BXP expects to account for its investment in the joint venture under the equity method of accounting.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that it completed the acquisition of Safeco Plaza, a 50-story, 800,000 square-foot, LEED-Platinum certified, Class A office property in Seattle, Washington. Safeco Plaza is currently 90% leased. This acquisition marks the Company’s initial entry into the Seattle market, one of the most dynamic office markets in the U.S. for companies in the technology, life sciences, financial services, and manufacturing sectors. With significant job growth from the technology and life sciences sectors, Seattle grew faster than any large city in 2020 and continues to rank as one of the top tech markets for employers and employees.

The purchase price was funded with cash and proceeds from a new mortgage loan secured by the property. The loan has a principal amount of $250 million and bears interest at a variable per annum rate equal to the then 30-Day LIBOR (but not less than 0.15%) plus 220 basis points. The initial interest rate is 2.35%. During its term, the loan requires interest-only payments with a balloon payment due at maturity on September 1, 2026.

“BXP’s entry into the Seattle market is an important milestone for our Company,” said Owen Thomas, CEO of BXP. “The acquisition of Safeco Plaza is consistent with our long-term strategy of owning, managing, and improving premier properties in markets with a diverse and growing economic base and a deep pool of prospective tenants with knowledge workers that have a demonstrated preference for high-quality office buildings.”

With its distinctive position in Seattle’s skyline, Safeco Plaza occupies a full city block in Seattle’s Central Business District with panoramic views of the Seattle skyline, Puget Sound, and Olympic Mountains. The property features elegant exterior architecture, a large outdoor plaza, generous window lines, and an efficient central core floorplate that provides flexibility for a variety of tenant sizes. It is well located within the city’s active urban center, adjacent to retail, restaurants, and waterfront. Safeco Plaza is a highly desirable location for tenants across market sectors, with a Walk Score of 99 and a Transit Score of 100, offering immediate access to Seattle’s Link Light Rail, Metro Bus Lines, and Ferry Terminals as well as adjacency to the future extensions of the East Link Light Rail.