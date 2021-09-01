Limbach Holdings, Inc. Announces Appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Board of Directors

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) (“Limbach” or the “Company”) announced today the appointment of Linda G. Alvarado to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of August 26, 2021. Ms. Alvarado brings a wealth of experience in the construction industry, most notably as a founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Alvarado Construction, Inc., a commercial general contractor, development, design/build, and construction management company in the United States and internationally. Ms. Alvarado is also an owner of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball Club, as well as the President of Palo Alto, Inc., and the Alvarado Restaurant Entities which owns and operates YUM! Brands restaurants in multiple states. Previously, Ms. Alvarado served as a director of several public companies in diverse industries, including 3M, Cypress AMAX Minerals, Lennox International, Pitney Bowes, Pepsi Bottling Group, Qwest Communications International, and the United Banks of Colorado.

(Photo: Business Wire)

In addition to her career experience, Ms. Alvarado was named by Hispanic Business Magazine and Latino Leaders Magazine as One of the Most Influential Hispanics in America and voted by viewers as “The Most Inspiring Latino in America” for the American Latino Television Awards. She was also featured in the 2016 and 2017 Georgia Pacific Company BRAWNY Media Campaign Celebrating Women’s History Month.

Along with U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno and Maya Angelou, Linda was presented the Sara Lee Corporation Frontrunner award for exemplary achievements and leadership. Linda was a founding member and past Chairman of the Denver Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and a Presidential Appointee as a Commissioner of the White House Initiative for Hispanic Excellence in Education. She is actively involved in supporting many charitable organizations and is also one of the founding trustees of the Colorado Latino Community Foundation, the Rose Community Foundation, and the Taco Bell Foundation.

Ms. Alvarado brings to the Board of Directors her significant management and operational experience as a principal of several diverse business enterprises, as well as an understanding of finance, strategic growth planning, capital allocation, marketing, workforce and human resources issues. Ms. Alvarado’s experience as a member of other public company boards of directors contributes to her understanding of corporate governance, regulatory compliance, financial matters, and public company issues in the building and construction sector.