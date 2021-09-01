checkAd

Taboola Completes Acquisition of Connexity, Creating a Powerful e-Commerce Solution for Publishers, Advertisers and Merchants Outside of Walled Gardens

globenewswire
01.09.2021   

Acquisition Expected to Significantly Expand Market Opportunity and Contribute to Accelerated Revenue Growth in 2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, helping people discover things they may like, today announced it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Connexity. 

The transaction brings Connexity, one of the largest e-commerce media platforms on the open web, and its large scale of 6,000 publishers and 1,600 direct merchant relationships to Taboola, unlocking new ways for publishers, advertisers and merchants to effectively scale outside of walled gardens.

“The future of open web monetization is e-commerce. Taboola, combined with Connexity, is uniquely positioned to capitalize on this market opportunity,” said Adam Singolda, CEO and founder, Taboola. “At a time when, according to eMarketer, over 60% of U.S. publishers are turning to e-commerce as a top revenue source, I believe every publisher is going to develop an e-commerce strategy. With Taboola and Connexity, publishers will get instant access to an innovative technology connecting readers with products, which capitalizes on where consumers spend a large part of their day--reading trusted news online. We’ve spent 14 years building relationships with the top publishers in the world, and now, merchants can benefit from that massive scale, reaching buyers across the open web. With Taboola, e-commerce brands are no longer trapped within the walls of Amazon.”

Moving forward, Taboola will give advertisers and merchants new ways to benefit, by offering Connexity e-commerce solutions across Taboola’s vast network of more than 9,000 digital properties that reach 500 million daily active users. By tapping into Taboola’s network of trusted editorial content, e-commerce brands will be able to drive customer acquisition on a massive scale, by placing their products on more stories that consumers are reading. With Connexity offerings integrated into Taboola’s network of digital properties, these publishers will have instant access to a new way to drive meaningful revenue growth as well. 

