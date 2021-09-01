Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.75 billion for the retail month of August, the four weeks ended August 29, 2021, an increase of 16.2 percent from $13.56 billion last year.



For the 16-week fourth quarter ended August 29, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $61.4 billion, an increase of 17.4 percent compared to net sales of $52.3 billion during the similar period last year.