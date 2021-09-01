Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $15.75 billion for the retail month of
August, the four weeks ended August 29, 2021, an increase of 16.2 percent from $13.56 billion last year.
For the 16-week fourth quarter ended August 29, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $61.4 billion, an increase of 17.4 percent compared to net sales of $52.3 billion during the similar period last year.
For the 52-week fiscal year ended August 29, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $192.1 billion, an increase of 17.7 percent from the $163.2 billion during the similar period last year.
Comparable sales were as follows:
|4 Weeks
|16 Weeks
|52 Weeks
|Retail Month
|Fourth Quarter
|Fiscal Year
|U.S.
|14.7%
|14.9%
|14.8%
|Canada
|13.4%
|19.5%
|20.0%
|Other International
|12.2%
|15.0%
|19.1%
|Total Company
|14.2%
|15.5%
|16.0%
|
