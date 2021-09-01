checkAd

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 22:15  |  27   |   |   

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021.

“The business continued to perform well during the second quarter,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO. “While second quarter same store sales decreased 9.9% compared to the same period last year, I believe this was a favorable result considering the many factors that drove our elevated second quarter 2020 sales. For the first half of fiscal year 2021, same store sales increased 3.4% compared to the same period last year.”

Mr. Barker continued, “We believe customers are responding favorably to our brand, product assortment, and customer service. I am grateful to the entire Sportsman’s Warehouse team who continue to provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.”

Pending Merger with Great Outdoors Group, LLC

As previously announced on December 21, 2020, Great Outdoors Group, LLC has agreed to acquire Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for $18.00 per share in an all cash transaction. The transaction was approved by the board of directors of Sportsman’s Warehouse and subsequently approved by the stockholders of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the special stockholders meeting held on March 23, 2021. Completion of the merger is subject to the satisfaction of several conditions, including the expiration or termination of any applicable waiting period (and any extensions thereof) relating to the merger under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. Assuming receipt of required clearance pursuant to the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and timely satisfaction of other conditions to closing, we currently expect the closing of the merger to occur in the second half of calendar year 2021.

Due to the pending acquisition by Great Outdoors Group, LLC, Sportsman’s Warehouse management will not be hosting an earnings conference call and will not be providing forward looking guidance.

For the thirteen weeks ended July 31, 2021:

  • Net sales were $361.8 million, a decrease of $19.2 million, or 5.0%, compared to the second quarter of fiscal year 2020. The net sales decrease was primarily due to lower demand across our hunting and shooting, fishing and camping categories compared to significantly elevated sales in the prior year period.

  • Same store sales decreased 9.9% during the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020.

  • Gross profit was $120.1 million, or 33.2% of net sales, compared to $129.1 million, or 33.9% of net sales in the comparable prior year period, a year-over-year decrease of $9.0 million in gross profit and a 70-basis point decrease in gross profit margin.

  • Net income was $17.7 million compared to net income of $32.5 million in the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income was $19.5 million compared to adjusted net income of $33.6 million in the second quarter of 2020 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $35.2 million compared to $53.6 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 compared to a diluted earnings per share of $0.73 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.44 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.76 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

For the twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021:

  • Net sales were $688.8 million, an increase of $60.9 million, or 9.7%, compared to the first half of fiscal year 2020. The net sales increase was primarily due to increased demand across all categories, as well as strong growth in our ecommerce platform compared to the prior year period.

  • Same store sales increased 3.4% during the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020.

  • Gross profit was $224.1 million, or 32.5% of net sales, compared to $203.9 million, or 32.5% of net sales in the comparable prior year period, a year-over-year decrease of $20.2 million in gross profit.

  • Net income was $28.2 million compared to net income of $31.3 million in the first half of 2020. Adjusted net income was $32.0 million compared to adjusted net income of $34.0 million in the first half of 2020 (see “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures”).

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $58.7 million compared to $61.8 million in the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

  • Diluted earnings per share were $0.63 compared to a diluted earnings per share of $0.71 in the comparable prior year period. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $0.72 compared to adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the comparable prior year period (see "GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures").

Balance sheet highlights as of July 31, 2021:

  • Total net debt was $17.6 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, comprised of $2.6 million of cash on hand and $20.2 million of borrowings outstanding under the Company’s revolving credit facility.

  • Total liquidity was $188.6 million as of the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2021 with $186.0 million of availability on the revolving credit facility and $2.6 million of cash on hand.

Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes the following financial measures defined as non-GAAP financial measures by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”): adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income, plus expenses incurred relating to bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and non-executive back office associates due to COVID-19, expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field and Stream store locations and the pending merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, and the costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020, less recognized tax benefits, as applicable. The Company defines adjusted diluted earnings per share as adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and non-executive back office associates due to COVID-19, expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field and Stream store locations and the pending merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC, pre-opening expenses, and the costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures under “GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures” in this release. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures not only provide its management with comparable financial data for internal financial analysis but also provide meaningful supplemental information to investors. Specifically, these non-GAAP financial measures allow investors to better understand the performance of the Company’s business and facilitate a more meaningful comparison of its diluted earnings per share and actual results on a period-over-period basis. The Company has provided this information as a means to evaluate the results of its ongoing operations. Other companies in the Company’s industry may calculate these items differently than the Company does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our ability to close on the planned merger with Great Outdoors Group, LLC. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "continue", "expect", "may", “opportunity”, "plan", "future", “ahead” and similar terms and phrases. The Company cannot assure investors that future developments affecting the Company will be those that it has anticipated. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to many factors including, but not limited to: the potential impact of, and any potential developments related to, the pending merger with Great Outdoors Group, including the risk that the conditions to the consummation of the merger are not satisfied or waived, litigation challenging the merger, the impact on our stock price, business, financial condition and results of operations if the merger is not consummated, and the potential negative impact to our business and employee relationships due to the merger; current and future government regulations, in particular regulations relating to the sale of firearms and ammunition, which may impact the supply and demand for the Company’s products and the Company’s ability to conduct its business; the impacts of COVID-19 and measures intended to reduce its spread on the Company’s operations; the Company’s retail-based business model, which is impacted by general economic, market and financial uncertainties that may cause a decline in consumer spending; the Company’s concentration of stores in the Western United States, which makes the Company susceptible to adverse conditions in this region and could affect the Company’s sales and cause its operating results to suffer; the highly fragmented and competitive industry in which the Company operates and the potential for increased competition; changes in consumer demands, including regional preferences, which the Company may not be able to identify and respond to in a timely manner; the Company’s entrance into new markets or operations in existing markets, which may not be successful; and other factors that are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 30, 2021 which was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2021, and the Company’s other public filings made with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this release speaks only as of the date on which the Company makes it. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

About Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor specialty retailer focused on meeting the needs of the seasoned outdoor veteran, the first-time participant, and everyone in between. We provide outstanding gear and exceptional service to inspire outdoor memories.

For press releases and certain additional information about the Company, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.sportsmans.com.

Investor Contacts:
Robert Julian, Chief Financial Officer
Caitlin Howe, Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
(801) 566-6681
investors@sportsmans.com


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
                   
                   
  For the Thirteen Weeks Ended    
                   
  July 31, 2021   % of net
sales 		    August 1, 2020     % of net
sales 		  YOY
Variance
                   
Net sales $ 361,778   100.0 %   $ 380,989   100.0 %   $ (19,211 )
Cost of goods sold   241,724   66.8 %     251,896   66.1 %     (10,172 )
Gross profit   120,054   33.2 %     129,093   33.9 %     (9,039 )
                   
Operating expenses:                  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   95,870   26.5 %     83,606   21.9 %     12,264  
Income from operations   24,184   6.7 %     45,487   12.0 %     (21,303 )
Interest expense   266   0.1 %     1,017   0.3 %     (751 )
Income before income tax expense   23,918   6.6 %     44,470   11.7 %     (20,552 )
Income tax expense   6,195   1.7 %     12,009   3.2 %     (5,814 )
Net income $ 17,723   4.9 %   $ 32,461   8.5 %   $ (14,738 )
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.40       $ 0.75       $ (0.34 )
Diluted $ 0.40       $ 0.73       $ (0.34 )
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding                  
Basic   43,860         43,537         323  
Diluted   44,716         44,368         348  


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.  
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)  
(in thousands, except per share data)  
                   
                   
  For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended    
                   
  July 31, 2021     % of net
sales 		    August 1, 2020     % of net
sales 		  YOY
Variance
                   
Net sales $ 688,770   100.0 %   $ 627,824   100.0 %   $ 60,946  
Cost of goods sold   464,669   67.5 %     423,957   67.5 %     40,712  
Gross profit   224,101   32.5 %     203,867   32.5 %     20,234  
                   
Operating expenses:                  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   186,289   27.0 %     158,825   25.3 %     27,464  
Income from operations   37,812   5.5 %     45,042   7.2 %     (7,230 )
Interest expense   492   0.1 %     2,551   0.4 %     (2,059 )
Income before income tax expense   37,320   5.4 %     42,491   6.8 %     (5,171 )
Income tax expense   9,147   1.3 %     11,160   1.8 %     (2,013 )
Net income $ 28,173   4.1 %   $ 31,331   5.0 %   $ (3,158 )
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic $ 0.64       $ 0.72       $ (0.08 )
Diluted $ 0.63       $ 0.71       $ (0.08 )
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding                  
Basic   43,775         43,430         345  
Diluted   44,600         44,098         502  


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.            
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)            
(in thousands)            
             
             
Assets            
  July 31, 2021   January 30, 2021  
Current assets:            
Cash $ 2,620   $ 65,525  
Accounts receivable, net   616     581  
Merchandise inventories   367,351     243,434  
Prepaid expenses and other   12,373     15,113  
Total current assets   382,960     324,653  
Operating lease right of use asset   251,684     235,262  
Property and equipment, net   109,592     99,118  
Goodwill   1,496     1,496  
Definite lived intangible assets, net   270     289  
Total assets $ 746,002   $ 660,818  
             
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity            
Current liabilities:            
Accounts payable $ 103,136   $ 77,441  
Accrued expenses   112,853     109,056  
Operating lease liability, current   38,741     36,014  
Income taxes payable   2,251     4,917  
Revolving line of credit   20,191     -  
Total current liabilities   277,172     227,428  
             
Long-term liabilities:            
Deferred income taxes   196     434  
Operating lease liability, noncurrent   236,027     228,296  
Total long-term liabilities   236,223     228,730  
Total liabilities   513,395     456,158  
             
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock   438     436  
Additional paid-in capital   89,587     89,815  
Accumulated earnings   142,582     114,409  
Total stockholders’ equity   232,607     204,660  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 746,002   $ 660,818  


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.              
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)              
(in thousands)              
               
    July 31, 2021   August 1, 2020  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES              
Net income   $ 28,173     $ 31,331    
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net              
cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization     12,116       10,670    
Amortization of discount on debt and deferred financing fees     126       311    
Amortization of Intangible assets     20       10    
Loss on asset dispositions     -       803    
Noncash operating lease expense     7,962       13,787    
Deferred income taxes     (238 )     2,908    
Stock based compensation     2,043       1,554    
Change in assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:              
Accounts receivable, net     (35 )     353    
Operating lease liabilities     (13,926 )     (15,807 )  
Merchandise inventory     (123,917 )     (16,943 )  
Prepaid expenses and other     2,614       (3,863 )  
Accounts payable     21,349       87,665    
Accrued expenses     (1,403 )     24,866    
Income taxes payable and receivable     (2,666 )     8,103    
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     (67,782 )     145,748    
               
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:              
Purchase of property and equipment, net of amounts acquired     (17,936 )     (8,579 )  
Acquisition of Field and Stream stores, net of cash acquired     -       (3,444 )  
Net cash used in investing activities     (17,936 )     (12,023 )  
               
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:              
Net (payments) borrowings on line of credit     20,191       (113,220 )  
Increase in book overdraft     4,891       4,512    
Proceeds from issuance of common stock per employee stock purchase plan   -       273    
Payment of withholdings on restricted stock units     (2,269 )     (687 )  
Principal payments on long-term debt     -       (14,000 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     22,813       (123,122 )  
               
Net change in cash     (62,905 )     10,603    
Cash at beginning of year     65,525       1,685    
Cash at end of period   $ 2,620     $ 12,288    


SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS, INC.                          
GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)                            
(in thousands, except per share data)                            
                             
Reconciliation of GAAP net income and GAAP dilutive earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share:    
                             
      For the Thirteen Weeks Ended     For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended    
    July 31, 2021     August 1, 2020     July 31, 2021     August 1, 2020    
Numerator:                            
Net income   $ 17,723     $ 32,461     $ 28,173     $ 31,331      
Acquisition costs (1)     2,461       6       5,306       35      
Hazard pay (2)     -       1,500       -       2,600      
Store closing write-off (3)     -       -       -       1,039      
Less tax benefit     (663 )     (408 )     (1,433 )     (997 )    
Adjusted net income   $ 19,521     $ 33,559     $ 32,046     $ 34,008      
                             
Denominator:                            
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding     44,716       44,368       44,600       44,098      
                             
Reconciliation of earnings per share:                            
Dilutive earnings per share   $ 0.40     $ 0.73     $ 0.63     $ 0.71      
Impact of adjustments to numerator and denominator     0.04       0.03       0.09       0.06      
Adjusted diluted earnings per share   $ 0.44     $ 0.76     $ 0.72     $ 0.77      
                             
                             
Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA:                          
      For the Thirteen Weeks Ended     For the Twenty-Six Weeks Ended    
    July 31, 2021     August 1, 2020     July 31, 2021     August 1, 2020    
Net income   $ 17,723     $ 32,461     $ 28,173     $ 31,331      
Interest expense     266       1,017       492       2,551      
Income tax expense (benefit)     6,195       12,009       9,147       11,160      
Depreciation and amortization     6,360       5,318       12,136       10,681      
Stock-based compensation expense (4)     1,027       818       2,043       1,554      
Pre-opening expenses (5)     1,183       431       1,378       819      
Acquisition costs (1)     2,461       6       5,306       35      
Hazard pay (2)     -       1,500       -       2,600      
Store closing write-off (3)     -       -       -       1,039      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 35,215     $ 53,560     $ 58,675     $ 61,770      
                             
(1) Expenses incurred relating to the acquisition of Field & Stream locations in 2020 and the pending merger with the Great Outdoors Group, LLC in 2021.  
(2) Expenses incurred relating to bonuses and increased wages paid to front-line and non-executive back office associates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  
(3) Costs and impairments recorded relating to the closure of one store during the first quarter of 2020.                
(4) Stock-based compensation expense represents non-cash expenses related to equity instruments granted to employees under our 2019 Performance Incentive Plan and employee stock purchase plan.  
(5) Pre-opening expenses include expenses incurred in the preparation and opening of a new store location, such as payroll, travel and supplies, but do not include the cost of the initial inventory  
    or capital expenditures required to open a new store location.                      




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter and First Half Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results WEST JORDAN, Utah, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. ("Sportsman's Warehouse" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SPWH) today announced financial results for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended July 31, 2021. “The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...