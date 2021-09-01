DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff
Rapid Expansion of Legalized Sports Betting Paves Way for the Company’s 13th Online State Launch in Three Years
BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the launch of DraftKings Online Sportsbook in Wyoming, marking the 13th state in which its
top-rated mobile sportsbook is available. Beginning today, customers in Wyoming at least 18 years old can now wager on various markets across professional and collegiate sports using DraftKings’
mobile sportsbook app.
“Legalized sports betting has seen wide-spread growth in just three years and the DraftKings Sportsbook has been at the center of the action,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, DraftKings North America. “We are thrilled that Wyoming sports bettors have the opportunity to experience the highly accessible and immersive fan experience along with best in class consumer protections that our product offers millions of skin-in-the-game sports fans.”
To celebrate the launch, DraftKings Sportsbook is offering all Wyoming customers two Double Your Money opportunities – the first on the Colorado Rockies getting a hit and the second on the University of Wyoming Cowboys scoring a point in its home opener on September 4. Additionally, as part of DraftKings’ commitment to environmental initiatives, and in collaboration with the Arbor Day Foundation, DraftKings is hosting an earth-themed free-to-play Pool open to all Wyoming customers. DraftKings has committed to funding the planting of 1 million trees by Earth Day 2022, and each entry in the pool equates to one tree planted towards this overall effort.
Wyoming is the third state this year to launch DraftKings Online Sportsbook, following launches in Virginia and Michigan in January, and joins Colorado as the second state in the Western United States. Per state regulations, Wyoming joins Virginia as the second state this year to permit direct mobile licensing, allowing mobile operators such as DraftKings, which generate a majority of sports betting revenue, to be licensed independent of any tethering to a land-based casino or other brick-and-mortar establishment. The DraftKings Online Sportsbook comes to Wyoming after the company launched its popular daily fantasy product there nine years ago. Notably, former University of Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen was named DraftKings’ Fantasy Football Player of the Year last season at the NFL Honors award ceremony following his stellar season with the Buffalo Bills.
