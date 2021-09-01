DraftKings Launches Mobile Sportsbook in Wyoming Ahead of NFL Kickoff

Rapid Expansion of Legalized Sports Betting Paves Way for the Company’s 13th Online State Launch in Three Years

BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced the launch of DraftKings Online Sportsbook in Wyoming, marking the 13th state in which its top-rated mobile sportsbook is available. Beginning today, customers in Wyoming at least 18 years old can now wager on various markets across professional and collegiate sports using DraftKings’ mobile sportsbook app.



“Legalized sports betting has seen wide-spread growth in just three years and the DraftKings Sportsbook has been at the center of the action,” said Matt Kalish, co-founder and President, DraftKings North America. “We are thrilled that Wyoming sports bettors have the opportunity to experience the highly accessible and immersive fan experience along with best in class consumer protections that our product offers millions of skin-in-the-game sports fans.”