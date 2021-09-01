Mercury Systems wins five product excellence awards in Military & Aerospace Electronics 2021 Innovators Awards program

checkAd

ANDOVER, Mass., Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that five of its products were recognized among the most innovative solutions in aerospace and defense products and systems by the judges of the 2021 Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards program. The judging panel consisted of esteemed senior professionals from the aerospace and defense community.

The Rappid application-ready spectrum processing platform received a platinum award, the highest level of recognition. Rappid simplifies mission application development and provides an approach to developing the latest, most advanced electronic warfare (EW) systems, much like today’s mobile device software and hardware frameworks.

The four other Mercury products receiving awards were:

Gold:

Silver:

“We are very proud to be recognized for the sixth consecutive year by the judges of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Award,” says Dr. Bill Conley, Mercury’s chief technology officer. “This honor is a testament to our commitment to providing purpose-built products and solutions that meet or exceed our customers’ most-pressing technology needs. From chip scale to system scale, Mercury continues to lead the industry in delivering trusted, secure, uncompromised technologies for both military and commercial applications.”

The 2021 Military & Aerospace Electronics and Intelligent Aerospace Technology Innovation Awards recognizes developers of the most influential technologies that help solve problems for aerospace and defense applications. Criteria for winning entries include innovative approach; value to users; positive impact on customers; sustainability; meeting a defined need; collaboration; and impact.

“On behalf of the Military & Aerospace Electronics Innovators Awards, I would like to congratulate Mercury Systems on their multiple award honoree status,” said Military & Aerospace Electronics Editor-in-Chief John Keller. “This competitive program allows Military & Aerospace Electronics to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the aerospace and defense community this year.”

