Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. Expands Voluntary Recall of LeadCare Test Kits
CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO), a provider of diagnostic testing solutions and life science raw materials, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Magellan Diagnostics, Inc. ("Magellan"), expanded the Class I recall of its LeadCare® II Blood Lead Test Kits, LeadCare Plus® Blood Lead Test Kits, and LeadCare Ultra® Blood Lead Test Kits (the "LeadCare Test Kits") for the detection of lead in whole blood.
Magellan provides two controls in the test kits which are designed to mimic blood and are spiked with lead to specific target values with an associated acceptable range. Results of the control tests within the acceptable range indicate that the system is operating properly before testing patient samples. In May 2021, Magellan initiated this voluntary recall after identifying an ongoing issue with testing of the controls included in the LeadCare Test Kits. Magellan continues to investigate this issue and has conducted extensive testing to evaluate potential root causes.
Scope of Recall
Magellan received reports that control tests of either the "Low-Control" (e.g., the "Level 1" control at approximately 9 mg/dL ± 3 mg/dL) and/or the "High-Control" (e.g., the "Level 2" control at approximately 28 mg/dL ± 4 mg/dL) generated a "low" result (i.e., "Control Out of Range-Low" ["COOR-L"]). Magellan initiated the recall because the impacted LeadCare Test Kits lots could potentially underestimate blood lead levels when processing patient blood samples.
As part of the recall to the user level, Magellan is notifying customers and distributors affected by the recall. Magellan's customer recall notification provides instructions for the return and replacement of the impacted LeadCare Test Kits (see list of affected lot numbers below).
|
Catalog No.
|
Product
|
Lot Number
|
Expiration Date
|
70-6762
|
LeadCare® II Blood Lead Test Kit
|
2012M sub-lots***
|
Apr 8, 2022
|
2013M*
|
Apr 22, 2022
|
