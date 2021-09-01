checkAd

Geron Announces September Investor Conference Presentation Webcasts

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN) today announced that John A. Scarlett, M.D., Geron’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences:

  • H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Virtual Investment Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • R.W. Baird 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 3:20 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of each presentation will be available through the Investor Relations section of Geron’s website under Events. Following the presentations, the webcasts will be archived and available for replay for a period of 30 days.

About Geron

Geron is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and potential commercialization of a first-in-class telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The Company currently is conducting two Phase 3 clinical trials: IMerge in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes and IMpactMF in refractory myelofibrosis. For more information about Geron, visit www.geron.com.

