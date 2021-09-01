Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC

ACT, while continuing to operate under its own brand, will merge into Janus’ expansive and experienced field services team.

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced its acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC (“ACT”), a premier provider of self-storage access control and low voltage installation and integration services. ACT’s integration will help support the rapid growth of the Nokē Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) system and allow both ACT and Janus to offer a more comprehensive suite of products and services to self-storage owner/operators. The acquisition will also provide more streamlined services for self-storage general contractors.

“We’re very excited to have ACT join the Janus family and are thrilled about the innovative solutions we’ll be providing to the self-storage industry. In ACT’s president Scott Underbrink and COO Chad Stone, we’ve added two of the most well-respected and experienced leaders in the industry to our team. Both companies will continue to serve and support our customers with high quality products and solutions to help them operate and secure their businesses more efficiently,” commented Christine DeBord, President of Nokē.

With business hubs on both the east and west coasts, ACT is esteemed for sales, distribution, installation, design, maintenance and support and services for access control systems, custom fabricated security gates, audio/video surveillance and alarms, structured cabling, and low voltage system design.

Added Janus International CEO, Ramey Jackson: “Janus is highly focused on implementing innovative smart access control technologies to transform the customer experience while also boosting security and convenience for self-storage owner/operators. Merging ACT’s team and capabilities with Janus/Nokē’s well-established project management platform aligns perfectly with this operating imperative. Together we will strengthen our delivery of full access control installation and maintenance services which will help bolster our strategic growth plan.”