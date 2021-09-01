checkAd

Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:30  |  27   |   |   

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced its acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC (“ACT”), a premier provider of self-storage access control and low voltage installation and integration services. ACT’s integration will help support the rapid growth of the Nokē Smart Entry (“NSE” or “Nokē”) system and allow both ACT and Janus to offer a more comprehensive suite of products and services to self-storage owner/operators. The acquisition will also provide more streamlined services for self-storage general contractors.

ACT, while continuing to operate under its own brand, will merge into Janus’ expansive and experienced field services team.

“We’re very excited to have ACT join the Janus family and are thrilled about the innovative solutions we’ll be providing to the self-storage industry. In ACT’s president Scott Underbrink and COO Chad Stone, we’ve added two of the most well-respected and experienced leaders in the industry to our team. Both companies will continue to serve and support our customers with high quality products and solutions to help them operate and secure their businesses more efficiently,” commented Christine DeBord, President of Nokē.

With business hubs on both the east and west coasts, ACT is esteemed for sales, distribution, installation, design, maintenance and support and services for access control systems, custom fabricated security gates, audio/video surveillance and alarms, structured cabling, and low voltage system design.

Added Janus International CEO, Ramey Jackson: “Janus is highly focused on implementing innovative smart access control technologies to transform the customer experience while also boosting security and convenience for self-storage owner/operators. Merging ACT’s team and capabilities with Janus/Nokē’s well-established project management platform aligns perfectly with this operating imperative. Together we will strengthen our delivery of full access control installation and maintenance services which will help bolster our strategic growth plan.”

Seite 1 von 3
Janus International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Janus International Announces the Acquisition of Access Control Technologies, LLC Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus”), the leading global manufacturer and supplier of turn-key building solutions and new access control technologies for the self-storage and other commercial and industrial sectors, today announced …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.08.21Janus International Announces Closing of Acquisition of Building Components Manufacturer DBCI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Cornerstone Building Brands Completes Divestiture of Its Roll-up Sheet Door Business for $168 Million
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
10.08.21Janus International Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Janus International Group Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten