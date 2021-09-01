LCI Industries to Present at CL King's Best Ideas Conference

LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII), which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lippert Components, Inc. ("Lippert"), supplies, domestically and internationally, a broad array of highly engineered components for the leading original equipment manufacturers ("OEMs") in the recreation and transportation product markets, and the related aftermarkets of those industries, announced that it will participate in CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference, to be hosted virtually on September 14, 2021. Brian Hall, Chief Financial Officer, will provide a strategic overview of the Company during a webcasted presentation scheduled for 1:15 p.m. E.T.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on the Company’s website, www.lci1.com/investors. A replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.