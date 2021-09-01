checkAd

Orion Engineered Carbons to Participate in the Credit Suisse 34th Annual Virtual Basic Materials Conference

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE: OEC), a leading supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, today announced that Mr. Corning Painter, chief executive officer, and Mr. Lorin Crenshaw, chief financial officer, will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Credit Suisse 34th Annual Virtual Basic Materials Conference on Monday, September 13, 2021. Mr. Painter will also participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 a.m. EDT on the same day. A live webcast of the fireside chat and replay will be available on the investor section of the company’s website at http://investor.orioncarbons.com/OEC-investor-events or at https://kvgo.com/cs-34th-basic-materials/orion-engineered-carbons-sept ....

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is a global supplier of carbon black products, including high-performance specialty gas blacks, acetylene blacks, furnace blacks, lamp blacks, thermal blacks and other carbon blacks that tint, colorize and enhance the performance of polymers, plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, textile fibers, adhesives and sealants, batteries, tires, and mechanical rubber goods. The company has over 125 years of history providing customized solutions from a network of 14 global production sites and is dedicated to responsible business practices that emphasize reliability, innovation and sustainability. For more information, please visit orioncarbons.com.



