Travel + Leisure Co. to Host Investor Day to Discuss Company Strategy and Outlook

01.09.2021, 22:30  |  18   |   |   

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will hold its 2021 Investor Day on September 10, 2021, to provide an update on the company’s strategy and outlook. The presentation will outline the company’s strategy to grow its cornerstone timeshare and vacation exchange businesses, and to develop new business extensions to broaden its reach into the leisure travel market.

The event will be hosted by Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Travel + Leisure Co., and feature presentations by Geoff Richards, chief operating officer of Wyndham Destinations, Fiona Downing, senior managing director of Panorama, Olivier Chavy, president of Panorama, Noah Brodsky, president of Travel + Leisure Group, and Mike Hug, chief financial officer.

The event will take place on Friday, Sept. 10 at 8:30 a.m. until approximately noon EDT followed by an opportunity to meet with members of the management team. A live, listen-only webcast of the presentation will be available at investor.travelandleisureco.com. The company will archive the presentation slides and the audio webcast on the website within 24 hours of the presentation, and the webcast will be available for a limited time.

About Travel + Leisure Co.

Travel + Leisure Co. is the world’s leading membership and leisure travel company, with nearly 20 travel brands across its resort, travel club, and lifestyle portfolio. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the largest vacation ownership company with more than 245 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the world’s foremost membership travel business that includes the largest vacation exchange company, industry-leading travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring top online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products. At Travel + Leisure Co., our global team of associates brings hospitality to millions, turning vacation inspiration into exceptional travel experiences. We put the world on vacation. Learn more at travelandleisureco.com.

