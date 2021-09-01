checkAd

Uber CEO and CFO to Participate in Keynote at 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) today announced that Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, and Nelson Chai, CFO, will participate in a keynote at the 2021 Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference on Tuesday, Sept 21, 2021. Mr. Khosrowshahi and Mr. Chai are scheduled to appear at 1:45pm PT (4:45pm ET).

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Uber website at http://investor.uber.com.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 15 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Wertpapier


