Ingersoll Rand Enhances Comprehensive Capital Allocation Strategy Anchored by M&A; Plans to Initiate Dividend and Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program

With the demonstrated ability to generate free cash flow and nearly $2 billion in proceeds from recent divestitures, the company is focused on deploying capital to continue its transformation to a high growth and margin portfolio powered primarily through organic investments and an M&A focused capital allocation strategy.

Sustained investments in organic growth drivers – such as talent, new product development, aftermarket, demand generation, digitization and sustainability – will remain foundational to extending the company’s competitive advantages and executing on the company’s strategy. Complementing these organic growth investments is the newly enhanced Ingersoll Rand capital allocation framework that includes:

Strategic M&A: M&A remains the focal point of the Ingersoll Rand capital allocation framework. The company has a strong record of executing bolt-on acquisitions that deliver outsized market performance with meaningful synergy realization. Supported by Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX), Ingersoll Rand will continue to execute against a robust M&A funnel of strategic, growth-oriented opportunities.

Dividend Program: With a focus on delivering more compelling long-term stockholder returns, the Ingersoll Rand Board of Directors approved the initiation of a $0.02 per share quarterly dividend program. Quarterly declarations of dividends are subject to Board approval and Ingersoll Rand expects to commence the dividend program in fourth quarter 2021.

Share Repurchase Program: The Board also authorized a new share repurchase program of $750 million. The program authorizes Ingersoll Rand to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or otherwise, and to determine the prices, times and amounts. The program does not obligate Ingersoll Rand to acquire any particular amount of common stock, and it may be suspended or terminated at any time at the company’s discretion. The timing and amount of any share repurchases will be based on Ingersoll Rand’s liquidity, general business and market conditions, debt covenant restrictions and other factors, including alternative investment opportunities and Ingersoll Rand’s desire to repay indebtedness.