Performance Food Group Company Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG’s Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.

“We are very pleased to close this acquisition and welcome Core-Mark’s many talented associates to PFG,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & CEO. “Core-Mark has proven itself to be a leader in convenience distribution and we are thrilled to add their leadership strength to the strong senior talent already driving PFG’s success in the foodservice and convenience distribution industries. We are excited to begin the integration process and start to service Core-Mark’s customers with the combined suite of brands. By adding PFG’s food and foodservice capabilities to Core-Mark’s solid platform, we expect to quickly begin to unlock the transaction value.”