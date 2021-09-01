checkAd

Performance Food Group Company Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:33  |  37   |   |   

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark). The transaction creates a best-in-class convenience business within PFG’s Vistar segment that includes the Core-Mark and Eby-Brown businesses. The expanded convenience business will continue to operate under Core-Mark and will be headquartered in Westlake, Texas with Eby maintaining ongoing operations in Naperville, Illinois. Scott McPherson will continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer of Core-Mark, and Tom Wake will continue as President and Chief Executive Officer of Eby-Brown, reporting to Mr. McPherson.

“We are very pleased to close this acquisition and welcome Core-Mark’s many talented associates to PFG,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & CEO. “Core-Mark has proven itself to be a leader in convenience distribution and we are thrilled to add their leadership strength to the strong senior talent already driving PFG’s success in the foodservice and convenience distribution industries. We are excited to begin the integration process and start to service Core-Mark’s customers with the combined suite of brands. By adding PFG’s food and foodservice capabilities to Core-Mark’s solid platform, we expect to quickly begin to unlock the transaction value.”

The addition of Core-Mark brings one of the largest wholesale distributors to the convenience retail industry in North America into PFG’s family of companies, with approximately $17 billion in net sales. The company has approximately 8,000 employees and operates 32 distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Core-Mark services approximately 41,000 customer locations in all 50 U.S. states and five Canadian provinces.

PFG also announced that it has appointed Laura Flanagan to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective today. Ms. Flanagan, 53, has served as a Director of Core-Mark since June 2016. This appointment expands PFG’s Board to 12 directors.

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits

  • Accelerates PFG’s diversification and adds highly complementary assets in the convenience store channel: Expands PFG’s geographic reach and market diversification into the growing convenience store channel.
  • Adds complementary customer-centric operating model: Core-Mark brings a consistent go-to-market approach with a selling culture focused on customer success.
  • Enhances attractive customer base and product offerings: The transaction builds upon PFG’s current foodservice focus within the convenience channel adding additional customers and product offerings, particularly in the fresh food space.
  • Strong strategic and financial merits: The transaction is expected to be accretive to Adjusted Diluted EPS in the first full fiscal year following the close. The accretion calculation does not include any of the expected cost synergies.
  • Annual run-rate net cost synergies of approximately $40 million expected to be achieved by the third full year after closing.

About Performance Food Group Company

