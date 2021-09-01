checkAd

Performance Food Group Company Appoints Laura Flanagan to Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 22:34  |  21   |   |   

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced that it has appointed Laura Flanagan to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective today. This appointment expands PFG’s Board to 12 directors. Ms. Flanagan, 53, has served as a Director of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (Core-Mark) since June 2016. PFG acquired Core-Mark effective today.

Ms. Flanagan currently serves as the CEO of Ripple Foods, a leader in branded plant-based foods and beverages. She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience through her many food-industry leadership roles, which include serving as Chief Executive Officer of Foster Farms, the West Coast leader in branded and private label poultry, until February 2019. She was previously President of the Snacks Division of ConAgra Foods, Inc. for three years, after serving as President of ConAgra’s Convenient Meals Division for three years. Prior to that, Ms. Flanagan was Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Tropicana Shelf Stable Juices at PepsiCo Inc. and held various marketing leadership positions at General Mills, Inc. and PepsiCo Inc. for nearly a decade.

“I am excited to welcome Laura to our Board of Directors,” said George Holm, PFG Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer. “Her tremendous experience in the food industry and her deep marketing knowledge will be a great complement to the strong capabilities and deep business and industry experience we have on our Board. We look forward to the valuable perspectives and insights Laura will bring as we continue to execute on PFG’s strategic plan.”

In addition to her Board service with Core-Mark, Ms. Flanagan has served on the Board of Directors of Callaway Golf Company since 2018.

Ms. Flanagan earned a bachelor’s in Systems & Control Engineering from Case Western Reserve University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business.

About Performance Food Group Company

Built on the many proud histories of our family of companies, Performance Food Group is a customer-centric foodservice distribution leader headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Grounded by roots that date back to a grocery peddler in 1885, PFG today has a nationwide network of over 100 distribution facilities, thousands of talented associates, and valued suppliers across the country. With the goal of helping our customers thrive, we market and deliver quality food and related products to over 250,000 locations including independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, healthcare facilities, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, theaters, and convenience stores. Building strong relationships is core to PFG’s success – from connecting associates with great career opportunities to connecting valued suppliers and quality products with PFG’s broad and diverse customer base. To learn more about PFG, visit pfgc.com.

Performance Food Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Performance Food Group Company Appoints Laura Flanagan to Board of Directors Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced that it has appointed Laura Flanagan to serve as an independent director on its Board of Directors, effective today. This appointment expands PFG’s Board to 12 directors. Ms. Flanagan, 53, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Organigram Holdings Inc. Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:33 UhrPerformance Food Group Company Completes the Acquisition of Core-Mark
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21Performance Food Group Company Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten