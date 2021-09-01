checkAd

Publication relating to transparency notifications

PRESS RELEASE

REGULATED INFORMATION

Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 1, 2021, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Robelga SRL / Robert Taub

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robelga SRL following the passive downward crossing by Robelga SRL of the 3% threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, Robelga SRL held 696,000 shares, representing 2.78% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

    •  Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold
    •  Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person 
    •  Persons subject to the notification requirement: Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle), BMI Estate (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle) and Robert Taub
    •  Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021
    •  Threshold that is crossed: 3%
    •  Denominator: 25,002,609
    •  Notified details:
A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction
  # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights
Holders of voting rights   Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities 		Linked to securities Not linked to the
securities
Robert Taub 2,121,470 2,121,470   8.48%  
BMI Estate 0 0   0.00%  
Robelga SRL 696,000 696,000   2.78%  
Subtotal 2,817,470 2,817,470   11.27%  
  TOTAL 2,817,470 0 11.27% 0.00%
    •  Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate.
    •  Additional information:

      1.     On 23 June 2021, MINV SA (former shareholder) was absorbed (merger by absorption) by Robelga SRL.

