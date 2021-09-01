Publication relating to transparency notifications

Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), September 1, 2021, 10.30pm CET / 4.30pm ET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH) announces that it received two transparency notifications as detailed below.

Robelga SRL / Robert Taub

On August 27, 2021, Nyxoah received a transparency notification from Robelga SRL following the passive downward crossing by Robelga SRL of the 3% threshold on July 7, 2021. As of such date, Robelga SRL held 696,000 shares, representing 2.78% of the total number of voting rights on July 7, 2021 (25,002,609).

The notification dated August 27, 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: passive crossing of a threshold Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement: Robelga SRL (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle), BMI Estate (with address at Avenue Blücher 63, 1180 Uccle) and Robert Taub Date on which the threshold was crossed: July 7, 2021 Threshold that is crossed: 3% Denominator: 25,002,609 Notified details:



A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities Linked to securities Not linked to the

securities Robert Taub 2,121,470 2,121,470 8.48% BMI Estate 0 0 0.00% Robelga SRL 696,000 696,000 2.78% Subtotal 2,817,470 2,817,470 11.27% TOTAL 2,817,470 0 11.27% 0.00%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held: Robelga SRL is 100% owned by BMI Estate (a partnership (société simple) without legal personality). Robert Taub has 100% usufruct and Robert Taub’s children have 100% bare ownership of BMI Estate. Additional information:



1. On 23 June 2021, MINV SA (former shareholder) was absorbed (merger by absorption) by Robelga SRL.