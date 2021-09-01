Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan
(PLX AI) – Peloton CEO John Foley terminated plan to sell shares on Aug. 30.Peloton CEO trading plan was scheduled to end no later than October 31, 2022The plan was designed for Foley to sell a limited amount of the Company's shares for personal …
- (PLX AI) – Peloton CEO John Foley terminated plan to sell shares on Aug. 30.
- Peloton CEO trading plan was scheduled to end no later than October 31, 2022
- The plan was designed for Foley to sell a limited amount of the Company's shares for personal financial management purposes
