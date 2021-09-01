checkAd

Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan

Autor: PLX AI
01.09.2021, 22:35  |  17   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Peloton CEO John Foley terminated plan to sell shares on Aug. 30.Peloton CEO trading plan was scheduled to end no later than October 31, 2022The plan was designed for Foley to sell a limited amount of the Company's shares for personal …

  • (PLX AI) – Peloton CEO John Foley terminated plan to sell shares on Aug. 30.
  • Peloton CEO trading plan was scheduled to end no later than October 31, 2022
  • The plan was designed for Foley to sell a limited amount of the Company's shares for personal financial management purposes
Peloton Interactive Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peloton CEO Terminates Share Selling Plan (PLX AI) – Peloton CEO John Foley terminated plan to sell shares on Aug. 30.Peloton CEO trading plan was scheduled to end no later than October 31, 2022The plan was designed for Foley to sell a limited amount of the Company's shares for personal …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Deutsche Telekom Likely to Raise Guidance in Q3, Bank of America Says
Commerzbank Rises After UBS Analysts Upgrade Recommendation
Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful
Norwegian Air to Sell up to 11.84% of Shares
BioMerieux Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed
SAS Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Loss Bigger Than Expected
Nordea Names Graham Chief Compliance Officer
Vestas Gets 396 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
Andritz Gets Tissue Plant Order in Croatia
Titel
Eurazeo to Sell Stake in Seqens to SK Capital
BASF & Shanshan China Battery Materials Joint Venture Approved
Ambu CEO Buys Shares for DKK 26 Million
Vestas Is Too Expensive, Handelsbanken Says, Reiterating Sell
Schaeffler Names Claus Bauer New CFO
Electrolux EGM Approves 2:1 Share Split
SoftwareONE Earnings Miss Consensus; Appoints New CFO
Prefer Bakkafrost, Mowi Over SalMar, Bank of America Says
Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
Norway Competition Authority Objects to DNB Takeover of Sbanken
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Zurich Italy Buys Deutsche Bank Financial Advisors Network
Outokumpu Q2 Earnings Top Consensus; Sees Stronger Sales Growth in Second Half
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
Bayer Buys Vividion Therapeutics for $1.5 Billion Upfront Plus Milestones
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.08.21Soll ich jetzt Aktien von Peloton Interactive kaufen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
30.08.21Bitcoin, Gold, Alphabet, Microsoft, Peloton, BioNTech, DAX, Lufthansa, TUI, HelloFresh, Shop Apotheke - Märkte am Morgen
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
29.08.21Peloton Interactive: Jetzt beginnt die Strategie 2.0
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Aktien New York: Powell-Rede bringt Rückenwind
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Powell-Rede lässt die US-Börsen etwas weiter steigen
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Peloton, Etsy, Martin Marietta, Tesla, Johnson & Johnson, Alphabet, Sea, JD.com, Joyy - Opening Bell
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
27.08.21Peloton-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen: Der Anfang vom Ende?!
Sharedeals | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Peloton Bounces Off Lows as Bank of America Upgrades to Buy
PLX AI | Analysen
27.08.21Aktien New York Ausblick: Moderate Gewinne erwartet vor Powell-Rede
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte