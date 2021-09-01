checkAd

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 23:00  |  24   |   |   

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Yalla Group Limited (“YALA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of the federal securities laws.

If you suffered a loss on your Yalla investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at https://www.glancylaw.com/cases/yalla-group-limited/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On May 19, 2021, Swan Street Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Yalla inflated its financial metrics, including its user data and its revenue, and characterized Yalla’s financial statements as “not credible.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.31, or 7%, to close at $17.01 per share on May 19, 2021.

Then, on May 20, 2021, The Bear Cave published a report and Gotham City Research tweeted that it was shorting Yalla.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell 6% to close at $15.96 per share on May 20, 2021.

Then, on August 9, 2021, after the market closed, Yalla announced its second quarter 2021 financial results, reporting revenue of $66.62 million, which fell below analysts’ expectations.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 19% to close at $10.99 per share on August 10, 2021.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Whistleblower Notice: Persons with non-public information regarding Yalla should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224 or email shareholders@glancylaw.com.

About GPM

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP is a premier law firm representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. ISS Securities Class Action Services has consistently ranked GPM in its annual SCAS Top 50 Report. In 2018, GPM was ranked a top five law firm in number of securities class action settlements, and a top six law firm for total dollar size of settlements. With four offices across the country, GPM’s nearly 40 attorneys have won groundbreaking rulings and recovered billions of dollars for investors and consumers in securities, antitrust, consumer, and employment class actions. GPM’s lawyers have handled cases covering a wide spectrum of corporate misconduct including cases involving financial restatements, internal control weaknesses, earnings management, fraudulent earnings guidance and forward looking statements, auditor misconduct, insider trading, violations of FDA regulations, actions resulting in FDA and DOJ investigations, and many other forms of corporate misconduct. GPM’s attorneys have worked on securities cases relating to nearly all industries and sectors in the financial markets, including, energy, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, real estate and REITs, financial, insurance, information technology, health care, biotech, cryptocurrency, medical devices, and many more. GPM’s past successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications such as The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron’s, Investor’s Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Yalla Group Limited (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) on Behalf of Investors Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”), a leading national shareholder rights law firm, today announced that it has commenced an investigation on behalf of Yalla Group Limited (“YALA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA) investors concerning the Company’s …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Lawsuit Against HyreCar Inc. and Announces Opportunity for ...
ImmunityBio Announces Oral Presentation of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Results of Patients with ...
Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on Class 6, 7 and 8 BEV Trucks for Production in 2023
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
Titel
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Cazoo to Begin Trading on NYSE Today Under the Symbol “CZOO”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (SAVA) on Behalf ...
Perimeter Medical Imaging AI Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Provides Corporate ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Further Extension of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
23:14 UhrThe Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19:31 UhrINVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) on Behalf of Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – YALA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Chinese App Companies have 3 Killer Advantages to Overtake US on the Charts
Accesswire | Analysen
17.08.21YALA INVESTOR ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Yalla Group Limited Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – YALA
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21YALLA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Yalla Group Limited and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Yalla Group Limited (YALA) Investors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.08.21INVESTOR ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten