Western Digital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced management participation in the upcoming investor conferences:

Event:

Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

Presentation:

Friday, September 10, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. PT / 2:45 p.m. ET

 

 

Event:

Citi 2021 Global Technology Virtual Conference

Presentation:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. PT / 11:20 a.m. ET

The virtual presentations will be available as a live webcast, accessible through Western Digital’s Investor Relations website at investor.wdc.com. An archived replay will be accessible through the website shortly after the conclusion of each presentation.

About Western Digital

Western Digital creates environments for data to thrive. As a leader in data infrastructure, the company is driving the innovation needed to help customers capture, preserve, access and transform an ever-increasing diversity of data. Everywhere data lives, from advanced data centers to mobile sensors to personal devices, our industry-leading solutions deliver the possibilities of data. Our data-centric solutions are comprised of the Western Digital, G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands.

2021 Western Digital Corporation or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

