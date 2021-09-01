checkAd

Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present at September Healthcare Conferences

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that Scott Tarriff, Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Cahill, Chief Financial Officer, will present at two upcoming investor conferences as follows:

Conference:

Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://morganstanley.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1488970&tp_key ...

Conference:

2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

Date:

Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Time:

4:40 p.m. ET

Webcast:

https://wsw.com/webcast/cantor12/egrx/2096220

The presentations will be webcast live at the aforementioned times, and archived for 30 days thereafter, via the Company’s website at www.eagleus.com, under the Investors section.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA, BELRAPZO, and its oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

