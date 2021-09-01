checkAd

Currency Exchange Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer Appointment

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 23:00  |  37   |   |   

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN) (“CXI” or the “Company”), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that effective immediately Alan Stratton, CPA, CA, has been appointed as Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Exchange Bank of Canada, the Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary operating as a Canadian Schedule 1 bank.

Mr. Stratton has served as the Vice-President, Finance of Exchange Bank of Canada since January 2020 where he has been responsible for financial reporting, taxation, capital management and regulatory compliance matters. Mr. Stratton has previous experience as Chief Financial Officer of a public company, including all aspects of financial reporting, equity and debt financings, and investor relations. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce, Finance & Accounting, from Ryerson University.

CXI recognizes Stephen Fitzpatrick for his period of service as CFO at the Company and Exchange Bank of Canada. Mr. Fitzpatrick has decided to step down for personal reasons and we thank him for his contributions to the organization.

A search process has commenced for a permanent Chief Financial Officer at the Company and Exchange Bank of Canada.

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

Currency Exchange International provides comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.cxifx.com (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Company-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).

Exchange Bank of Canada, the Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services in Canada and select international foreign jurisdictions. Customers are served through the use of its proprietary software, www.ebcfx.com (“EBCFX”), related APIs to core banking platforms, and personal relationship managers. 

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Currency Exchange Announces Interim Chief Financial Officer Appointment TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSX:CXI) (OTCBB:CURN) (“CXI” or the “Company”), a full service foreign exchange technology and services provider, is pleased to announce that effective immediately …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
CN Issues Statement in Response to Surface Transportation Board Decision
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
HTLF Announces Pricing of $150 Million Offering of Subordinated Notes
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires
Yara acquires Finnish Ecolan to expand its organic fertilizer business
Media Central Corporation Releases Financial Results for Three and Six Months Ending June 30, 2021
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
NIO Inc. Provides August 2021 Delivery Update and Prudently Adjusts Third Quarter Guidance
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...